Is It Cake? Season 3 Could Feature A Different Kind Of Judge

Just in time for the holiday weekend, the delicious phenomenon of Is It Cake? returned to Netflix on June 30. Season 2 — aptly nicknamed Is It Cake Too? — enlisted the help of celebrity judges ranging from Saturday Night Live stars to the D’Amelios to answer the show’s titular question. If you’ve managed to miss out on the hype so far, the baking competition show follows bakers who make hyperrealistic confections in the hopes of fooling the judges and walking away with a cash prize.

So, will there be an Is It Cake? Season 3? Netflix hasn’t announced a renewal yet, but there’s reason to be hopeful. The Hollywood Reporter called the show “mindlessly brilliant,” noting that viewership numbers made it Netflix’s No. 2 show in the United States upon its debut last year — second only to the streamer’s behemoth hit, Bridgerton Season 2.

In the meantime, here’s everything to know about a potential Is It Cake? Season 3.

Is It Cake? Season 3 Cast

Host Mikey Day returned for Season 2, so you can likely expect him to be back for a potential third installment. Surely it can’t be hard to round up a panel of celebrity judges. (Who’s passing up delicious, meticulously prepared cake?) However, it will probably be a while before we find out the roster of contestants.

As of June 29, Netflix’s reality casting site NetflixReality.com lists Is It Cake? as “ongoing.” It’s not clear if that means Is It Cake? will continue, or when the show even decides its pool of players — but hey, if it’s your dream to be on Is It Cake?, it’s probably worth sending in a quick video application. “Tell us why you think you can win this competition and describe your baking experience,” the site reads.

Should you be selected for the challenge, you can expect a low-key competition experience compared to other food shows. “There’s no hushed conversations that are subtitled with little italic yellow subtitles where they’re kind of scheming against each other,” Day recently told TVLine of the one-of-a-kind production environment.

Day also shared his hopes for the future of the show. “I think it would be so cool to have kids [as judges], and kids are so honest,” he said, adding that he’s seen “fantastic” clips of kids putting their own spin on Is It Cake? at home.

Is It Cake? Season 3 Potential Premiere Date

Is It Cake? Season 2 was announced in June 2022 and premiered a year later — so if a potential Season 3 follows suit, you can likely expect it by next summer. Several Netflix reality shows drop two seasons a year now, so it wouldn’t be too surprising if Netflix ramps up production on its cake competition show.

This post will be updated with the trailer, release date, and additional details as more information on Is It Cake? Season 3 becomes available.