I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here returned to screens this week and Radio One’s Jordan North has already abseiled down a cliff, been sick, and been trapped underground with snakes. He told Ant and Dec he was going to have to go to his happy place to deal with the bushtucker trials and you may be wondering is that at home with his other half? So, here’s who Jordan North is dating. He's kept his relationship status pretty close to his chest up until this point and it's not beyond the realms of possibility for romance to develop in the castle.

North presents Radio One between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. However, for the next few weeks he's swapping a warm, dry studio for the wet and windy Gwrych Castle. He’s leaving behind some loyal fans but it’d seem that North isn’t dating anyone right now. Before the series began he told the Radio Times, “I’m single at the moment. But that is not the reason why I am going in. I just want to have fun and this is something that will stick with you forever.”

He may not have another half watching it at home but North’s definitely got some super fans in his corner. His mum will be backing him this year and she shared a message with his dad, brothers, and nephews on Instagram telling him “don’t stop when you’re tired, stop when you’re done.” Greg James and Nick Grimshaw have also been showing him some love on Twitter as well as teasing him for being sick. What are friends for?

Before entering the castle, North told the Radio Times, "With everything going on this year, people will want this show on TV more than anything. We all need it. It’s my favourite show on the telly and to be part of it is a big honour.”

North has already had a pretty big insight into I’m A Celebrity can be like. He co-hosts Radio One with show runner up, Emily Atack. He said she, “Talked so lovingly about it all and you can't turn something like this down."