When Kelly Mi Li’s ex-boyfriend Andrew Gray returned during Bling Empire Season 3, the Power Rangers alum promised that he’d turned over a new leaf. After all, their rollercoaster romance had hit a low when Kevin’s anger issues became a central issue in Season 1, following his verbally abusive phone conversation with her in the series premiere. Given the pair’s volatile on-again, off-again relationship, many of Kelly’s friends worried throughout Season 3 that she and Andrew were about to get back together.

That’s why her close friend Kane Lim stepped in and set up a dating profile for Kelly, unbeknownst to her, to help her get back out there and meet someone new. “I wanna get you laid!” he joked in the Season 3 trailer. Though Kane played matchmaker for her and a man named John, Kelly wasn’t really feeling it, and things fizzled after just a couple of dates.

Even though things between her and John didn’t work out, Kelly revealed in the Season 3 finale that she was dating someone new. Pressed by co-stars Christine Chiu, Kim Lee, and Kevin Kreider for all the tea, Kelly played coy, however. “You’ll meet him when the time is right,” she said, while also insisting that she was over, over Andrew.

“For sure, I’ve been hurt a lot in the past, but I finally found love,” Kelly explained in a confessional. “Right now is a new chapter. . . . I think I want to introduce him to the group slowly, and, yeah, I’m excited to see where it goes.”

Unfortunately, the only clues that she gave her friends were that her new boyfriend is Chinese and “just amazing.” As she assured her crew, “You guys will love him.” So far, Kelly hasn’t dropped any more hints about the mystery man’s identity on social media since Bling Empire Season 3 filmed in fall 2021, so it’s unclear if they’re still together — or even if she’s found someone new.

Prior to filming Season 3 at least, Kelly told Page Six in May 2022 that she and Andrew hadn’t spoken in almost a year. “I was in a darker place,” she explained of their time together in Season 1. “I didn’t feel free to be myself because I was walking on eggshells, because I didn’t want to upset [Andrew].”

Even so, they announced they were back together in January 2021, following a six-month break and working on themselves in individual therapy. Within months, however, they had broken up again “Over the past 5 and half years, Andrew and I have shared some incredible times together. I have a tremendous amount of respect and love for him and will always cherish the memories we made,” Kelly wrote in a since-deleted March 2021 Instagram statement. “However, we have made the difficult decision to officially separate at this point in our lives. We are both so grateful to have experienced a relationship that allowed us to grow and learn so much.”

As of last fall, she was still adamant that they were over for good, and only time will tell what Kelly’s relationship status is today.