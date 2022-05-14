Amid all of the lavish parties, expensive jewelry, and Anna Shay’s ongoing feud with Christine Chiu is the question of who’s romancing who on Bling Empire. While Season 1 featured drama between Kevin Kreider, Kelly Mi Li, and Andrew Gray, Season 2 shifted to exploring a tumultuous romance between Kevin and Kim Lee. Though they initially clashed — with Kevin labeling Kim as immature after she poked around in Anna’s home and threw her sex toy out the window — they grew closer after a trip to find Kim’s biological dad. They picked up their flirtation in Season 2, which opened with Kevin jokingly slipping a caviar pastry ring onto Kim’s finger and Kim kissing him on the cheek after learning that she was getting a DJ residency in Las Vegas.

Later, Kevin asked Kim out on a date, noting that he was “trying to lay it on thick,” but it didn’t seem to be working. (Or, as revealed later, she was purposely dodging the hints.) After a few jokes, she agreed to have dinner with him. But then she stood him up, tearfully admitting that she “[wasn’t] sure if I want to go there with you” when he confronted her about it later.

At that point, it seemed like there was a clear mismatch in the level of interest between them. But their will-they-won’t-they relationship continued to be teased across the season. Kim admitted that she was worried about creating awkwardness in the friend group and also said she disliked how flirtatious Kevin was with other women. In a confessional, she revealed that she’s only been in love once and that he “betrayed and traumatized” her, but she still clung to the relationship for longer than she should have. Describing herself as “damaged inside,” Kim worried that she would get too attached only to have Kevin reveal it was only casual to him. “I never want to go down that road again. I want a relationship; I don’t want to just date,” she told Kane.

But their relationship seemed to be taking a turn for the positive in Episode 4, when Kevin took Kim on a road trip and she said she was won over by how “spontaneous” and “gentlemanly” he was. Meanwhile, Kevin reiterated how serious he was and opened up to her about having a sobriety mentor and being a part of Alcoholics Anonymous. At the end of the trip, she told him that the date made her miss having a boyfriend, while Kevin said in a confessional that he was “falling head over heels for her.”

But that all fell apart again by the next episode. Kane — who’s the primary source of drama and gossip in Season 2 — told Kim that Kevin slept with another woman “just a week” before their date. Kevin asserted it was more than a month ago, and regardless, that was before his date with Kim. But Kane angered Kevin so much that he shattered his wine glass, spooking Kim because she said that reminded her of her ex.

They later made up, but Kim admitted that she still didn’t trust Kevin. So she asked him to take a lie detector test, which he agreed to on the condition she took it too. The test proved he was genuine about liking her, but it also revealed she wasn’t at all interested in him. Feeling hurt, he walked away and later told his mentor that he didn’t like how he reverted to his old anger around her. While he said he knows he probably still has feelings for her, “I know it’s not good for me. ... I’m trying as hard as possible to squash that and just move on.”

Meanwhile, it doesn’t look like Kim is dating Kevin or anyone else. According to Kim’s Instagram, Bling Empire’s Season 2 wrapped as late as April 8, and the only posts on her Instagram have to do with Bling Empire’s premiere, her upcoming DJ shows, and magazine spreads. Based on a May 12 Instagram story, she still hangs out with Kevin, so we will likely have to wait until a future Bling Empire to get any more updates in that regard.