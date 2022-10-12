RHOBH Season 13 Might Say Goodbye To At Least One Housewife

The diamonds are about to be taken in for a polish as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 comes to a close, with the three-part reunion kicking off on Oct. 12. Naturally, fans are already starting to wonder when they will see the Beverly Hills ladies on their screens once again — and more importantly, who will return for another season of glamour and mayhem.

Bravo has yet to officially renew RHOBH for a 13th season, but the network usually doesn’t confirm a renewal until after a new season has concluded filming. Given the show’s high ratings amid the divisive Kathy Hilton controversy, RHOBH Season 13 is essentially guaranteed. However, the same can’t be said for the return of the Season 12 cast, which includes Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Erika Girardi, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, and newcomer Diana Jenkins. They were joined by Kyle’s sister Kathy Hilton and Sheree Zampino as “Friends,” but as Bravo fans know, no one is automatically safe going into a new season.

Read on for everything you need to know about RHOBH Season 13.

The RHOBH Season 13 Cast

Bravo has yet to confirm any casting for Season 13. All of the ladies are in contention to return to the show. However, Diana is not joining her co-stars at BravoCon and only showed up to the Season 12 reunion virtually after testing positive for COVID-19, making fans speculate that she will depart RHOBH after her first season.

Speaking to E! on Oct. 8, Crystal revealed that she contemplates returning to the show “every day” and wonders if her cast mates do the same. “I'm always like, ‘Oh, I wonder if they're coming back,’” she said. “I mean, everyone has reasons to and reasons not to.” When asked if Lisa would return for next season, she answered, “Yeah, I think so,” but Bravo or Lisa has yet to comment. Kathy has claimed that she would not join RHOBH as a full-time Housewife, but she did show up to the Season 12 reunion and will attend BravoCon, meaning she could return in a part-time role once again.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Oct. 9, OG Housewife Kyle revealed that she would give up her diamond and leave the show one day but isn’t sure when that time will come. “I do find myself saying, ‘What am I doing? I want to live in peace’,” she said. “But what people don’t really realize... we also have a lot of fun together and we do a lot of great things. The crew and the people behind the scenes, the producers and everybody, they become your family after all these years. It's really woven into my life now. It would be so strange not to do it after all these years.”

Casey Durkin/Bravo

The RHOBH Season 13 Trailer

Given how filming for the season has yet to commence, it’s hard to say when fans will be able to watch the RHOBH Season 13 trailer.

The RHOBH Season 13 Premiere Date

Filming for RHOBH Season 13 has yet to begin, meaning that the official season premiere is a long way off. The show’s 12th season began on May 12, meaning fans could be in for another late spring premiere in 2023. However, Bravo decided to start filming soon after the Season 11 reunion to follow Erika’s ongoing legal issues, and it’s not known if the network will take the same approach next season. If they decide to give the ladies a longer break instead, fans will likely have to wait until the summer for their next dose of RHOBH.

This article will be updated as more details about RHOBH Season 13 becomes available.