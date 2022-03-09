Michael Cera isn’t just a dad in Juno anymore. The 33-year-old actor recently welcomed his first child, but no one would’ve known if it weren’t for Amy Schumer. The comedian and upcoming Oscars host, who stars alongside Cera in the new Hulu show Life & Beth, accidentally revealed the big news in a joint interview with Entertainment Tonight while talking about the lessons she teaches her 2-year-old son Gene. “Michael has a baby, too,” she said, before realizing what she had just done. “Is that public knowledge? ... I just outed him, I just outed his baby.”

Cera took the leak in stride. “We’re right at the beginning of it,” he said. “We’re doing the very basics right now.” And by “we,” he means himself and his longtime partner Nadine. In a separate interview with Extra days after the mishap, Cera confirmed the baby’s age, casually revealing they welcomed their first child months ago. “He’s just a little 6-month-old baby,” he said.

Cera’s silence about his family’s new addition doesn’t come as a shock considering how quiet he’s kept his private life. In March 2018, it was reported that Cera had gotten married to Nadine after he was spotted walking around Brooklyn with what appeared to be a gold wedding band on his finger. US Weekly confirmed that he was married, but neither Cera nor Nadine have yet to affirm their relationship status to this day.

Cera has mainly kept his romance with Nadine away from the public, rarely appearing at events together, meaning fans don’t know much about her, including when they first met or reportedly tied the knot. It’s likely that they started dating before or around 2014, when Cera released a song called “ohNadine (you were in my dream).” In the song, Cera sings, “Oh, Nadine, I can’t help have a funny feeling you'd be good to me.”

After reports of his surprise marriage emerged, eagle-eyed fans dug deep and noticed that Cera was wearing his rumored wedding ring as early as January 2017, when he was seen walking around SoHo in New York City with his Superbad co-star Jonah Hill, according to the Daily Mail. It’s possible that Cera kept his wedding under wraps for years, just like how he was able to keep the news of his first child secret for six months.