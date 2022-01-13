For the first time in three years, the Academy Awards might have a host again for the 2022 ceremony on March 27 — and it just might be Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson. The Saturday Night Live star is rumored to be in talks to host the 2022 Oscars, according to Page Six. “His people are talking to producers,” a source told the outlet, adding that the show is looking for a “reset” after 2021’s scaled-down ceremony. Neither Davidson nor the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences have commented on the reports.

The Oscars have gone without a host since 2018, when Jimmy Kimmel emceed the event. In 2019, Kevin Hart was slated to host the ceremony but stepped down after homophobic tweets from 2009 to 2011 resurfaced. Due to the ensuing controversy, the show went without a host, a move that was received so well that the Academy decided not to book a host for the next two years. However, after the 2021 show became the lowest-rated Oscars telecast in history, producers are looking to bring back the gig for an exciting A-lister, which is where Davidson and his humor come in.

According to the outlet, the Academy is hoping to draw in younger viewers once again, and they think the SNL star will do the trick. “He gets a demographic that is hard to get,” the source explained. “He is in a good space, his career is doing well and he is on the rise. He is a sex symbol, unlikely, but he is big with a certain generation.” Davidson’s rumored new romance with Kardashian after she hosted SNL in October certainly doesn’t hurt his buzz.

Who Else Might Host The 2022 Oscars?

Davidson is not the only name in the running. Tom Holland expressed interest in hosting the Oscars to The Hollywood Reporter — after initially saying he wouldn’t have time for it, then calling the outlet back with a change of heart. “I just went to the bathroom and I was looking at myself in the mirror and I was like, ‘What kind of f*cking idiot wouldn’t host the Oscars?’” he explained. “So yeah, if they ask me to, I would, and it would be very fun. I would really enjoy it.”

THR says the Academy has reached out to Holland to explore the possibility, while Deadline reports that Chris Rock, who hosted in 2005 and 2016, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson are also on their wishlist. Producers are also floating the possibility of having three stars hosting different portions of the award show.

For what it’s worth, the Academy should explore possibilities of a female host like Zendaya (with or without her boyfriend and Spider-Man co-star Holland), or even Kardashian co-hosting with Davidson, which would make for the most chaotic award show ever.