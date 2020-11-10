Is Scott Disick Dating Lisa Rinna's 19-Year-Old Daughter? An Investigation

Scott Disick's dating life just might be the one thing that's more complicated than the Kardashian family tree. Rumors have been swirling that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was pursuing 19-year-old model Amelia Hamlin, also known as the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna. The two were reportedly seen together at Kendall Jenner's controversial Halloween-themed birthday party on Oct. 31, according to Page Six, and later spotted out to dinner in Malibu on Nov. 7. Naturally, this made fans wonder who the 37-year-old reality star is dating. According to new reports, however, the answer is nobody.

On Monday, Nov. 9, a source told People that Scott is currently not seeing anyone, nor is he in a rush to do so. After seeking treatment at a rehab facility back in April, the reality star is still primarily focusing on his health. "Scott is single, having fun and enjoying life," the source said. "He is doing well and staying healthy. He is not partying." The outlet added that although he is "not interested" in dating right now, he still "hangs out with friends, including girls."

Scott split up with his 21-year-old former girlfriend Sofia Richie back in August after three years of on-and-off dating. The pair briefly reunited over the summer following Scott's rehab stint, according to People, but broke up once again due to their schedules. "It's always been difficult for them to balance their relationship with Scott's family life," a source told the outlet. "His kids will always come first."

Rachel Murray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Although Scott has yet to officially move on, Sofia certainly has. According to US Weekly, the model is dating Cha Cha Matcha co-founder Matthew Morton after they were spotted out to dinner together in Malibu on Oct. 17 (apparently, there are no restaurants in Los Angeles other than Nobu).

If it were up to some KUWTK fans, Scott would move on with someone more familiar. Fans have been speculating that he rekindled his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares three kids, after the pair recently posted photos of them looking cozy at her sister Kim's 40th birthday party. While they're not officially back together, US Weekly did report that their relationship has taken a turn for the better recently, opening the door for reconciliation. "Scott has always loved Kourtney, and the door is open on his side in case she ever wants to take their relationship back to a romantic place," the source said.