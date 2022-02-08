Did The Tinder Swindler Just Join Bumble?

Since the release of Netflix’s hit new true-crime documentary, The Tinder Swindler, alleged conman, Simon Hayut, hasn’t always opted to keep a low profile on social media. Until Feb. 7, Hayut - who is accused of fleecing thousands of dollars from women he met on dating app Tinder - was still seen active on social media and living lavishly on his now-deleted Instagram account.

Due to his widespread infamy, the alleged conman is now said to be blocked on Tinder, along with his “known aliases” however, there are new concerns that Simon Hayut may have joined another dating app, Bumble.

Bustle recently came across a profile on the women-message-first dating app seemingly belonging to Hayut, under his now well-known alias, Simon Leviev. In the dating profile, he’s pictured in the infamous private jet that helped convince former victims, Cecilie Schrøder Fjellhøy, Pernilla Sjoholm, and Ayleen Charlotte, that he was a wealthy diamond mogul and a billionaire’s son. And by the looks of things, he’s currently local to London.

Whilst Bumble has a “robust reporting system” regarding dating scams, there’s no way to confirm whether the account actually belongs to the previously convicted conman (I certainly haven’t swiped right), but the finding of this profile is concerning.

As detailed in the two-hour documentary, by pretending to be the son of billionaire Israeli diamond tycoon, Lev Leviev, Simon Hayut subjected the women he dated on Tinder to elaborate lies and schemes that would eventually see them hand over thousands of dollars. They claim he used the money to fund his expensive and lavish lifestyle.

Following The Tinder Swindler’s release, the women have launched a fund to help with their debts, and are continuing to raise awareness about the dangers of dating app scams.

Meanwhile, as Bustle reports, two days after Netflix’s documentary aired (Feb. 2), Hayut made his Instagram public to speak out about how he was portrayed, adding that he will be sharing his side of the story “in the next few days”, before the account disappeared.