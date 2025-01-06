During the 2025 Golden Globes on Jan. 5, Zendaya sported a stunning ring on her left ring finger — leading fans to ask if she and Tom Holland are engaged. Bustle has reached out to Zendaya’s publicist for comment.

Making A Statement?

Walking the red carpet for the annual show, Zendaya paired her orange Louis Vuitton gown with several eye-catching jewelry pieces. The Challengers star — who was nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy — is a Bvlgari brand ambassador, and the brand shared in a press release that she donned diamond stud earrings and a matching tourmaline necklace and ring on her right hand.

There was no mention of the ring on her left hand, however, which is why several fans are speculating that it’s a piece from her personal collection.

Even without official confirmation, fans were quick to send their well wishes. “well congrats to zendaya and tom on the engagement i think??” one viewer wrote on X (formerly Twitter), noting the “ROCK” on Zendaya’s left hand.

Fans also pointed to a video from inside the ceremony, which seemed to show Zendaya extending her hand to a friend — which some interpreted as her sharing happy news.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Discussing Their Personal Life

If you’ve been following Zendaya and Holland’s relationship for a while, you know this isn’t the first time jewelry has sparked engagement rumors. In 2023, Zendaya shut down speculation after sporting a ring — on her right finger — in a selfie. “You think that’s how I would drop the news?” she asked her fans via Instagram story at the time.

But now that a ring’s been spotted on a different hand in a different year, many fans are convinced. The conversation comes days after Holland opened up about his future family plans with Men’s Health.

“When I have kids, you will not see me in movies anymore,” he said, defining his only pursuits as: “Golf and dad. And I will just disappear off the face of the earth.”

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Holland also explained why he won’t typically accompany Zendaya on the red carpet — “because it’s not my moment, it’s her moment, and if we go together, it’s about us.”

While the couple tends to keep things low-key, they’re not shy about voicing their support for each other — see: the BuzzFeed interview where Zendaya was asked which of her Dune castmates had the most rizz, and she opted to talk about Holland instead.

And last year, a source told People that “There has been talk of marriage, and that is a reality.”