Justin Baldoni Thinks Blake Lively Should Direct An It Ends With Us Sequel

Contrary to its title, It Ends With Us may not be an ending after all. Blake Lively’s new movie, based on Colleen Hoover’s 2016 novel, is already making waves for many reasons, causing speculation that the follow-up book It Starts With Us will also be adapted into a sequel. However, it seems as if Lively’s co-star and director Justin Baldoni isn’t up for the job, nominating her instead.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Baldoni was asked if he planned to direct It Starts With Us, should the sequel come to fruition. “You’re gonna have to ask me in a little while. We’re gonna take a vacation after this,” he said.

However, he went on to suggest that he doesn’t have a strong interest in helming the sequel, suggesting that his co-star take the reigns instead. “I think there are better people for that one,” he said. “I think Blake Lively is ready to direct. That’s what I think.”

Hoover agreed with Baldoni’s suggestion, saying she’d “absolutely” be interested in seeing Lively direct. “I think whoever decides to take charge of the next one would do it justice,” she told ET. “I think they’re all in it for the right reasons, so I think that will be exciting. But it’s a lot of people to get the same schedules together again, so we’ll see.”

Blake & Justin’s Reported Tension

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively are seen on the set of It Ends With Us on January 12, 2024. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Lively does have some filmmaking experience under her belt. In 2021, she directed her friend Taylor Swift’s “I Bet You Think About Me” music video. However, Baldoni’s comments only fuel speculation that he’s feuding with his co-star.

Fans have theorized that Lively and Baldoni are not on speaking terms after noticing the two have not done any press together. Baldoni primarily has done solo interviews and appearances, and Hoover and the rest of the cast have only promoted it with Lively. Additionally, Lively and Hoover do not follow Baldoni on Instagram, even though he’s appeared on the author’s account many times.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two may have clashed during the postproduction process, with sources claiming that Lively, who also served as an executive producer, commissioned a cut of the movie from editor Shane Reid. However, Reid is not credited on the film, and the outlet reports that the entire creative team was satisfied with the final cut.

If a sequel is made, Baldoni will likely return to portray his character, Ryle, who plays a significant role in It Starts With Us.