If there’s one thing Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are going to do, it’s collaborate — not just on their Taylor Swift-loving family, but on each other’s professional projects as well. Case in point? Lively stars in and produces It Ends with Us, but she found a surprising way for her husband to get involved in the movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel.

At the Aug. 6 premiere, Lively shared with E! that Reynolds put his creative stamp on a significant moment from the book. “The iconic rooftop scene, my husband actually wrote it,” Lively teased, adding that the couple works together on “everything” they do.

“So his wins, his celebrations are mine and mine are his,” she said.

As it turns out, this isn’t the only time Reynolds has entered the world of the highly anticipated adaptation. He also interviewed Lively’s co-star, Brandon Sklenar, in a cheeky sketch about feeling replaced by the on-screen love interest.

The collaboration comes weeks after Lively made a cameo as Lady Deadpool in Deadpool & Wolverine, her husband’s superhero film. “It’s just so thrilling,” she told E! of the couple’s busy, blockbuster summer. “It’s so surreal in our house right now.”

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

It’s fitting that the pair keeps finding fun ways to work together, especially because work is where they crossed paths for the first time. They met on the set of 2011’s Green Lantern and got married in 2012.

What Happens In The Rooftop Scene?

IMDb previously shared a sneak peek at the aforementioned scene, which takes place at the beginning of Hoover’s novel. In it, Lily (Lively) and Ryle (Justin Baldoni, who also directs) meet for the first time on a rooftop in Boston.

“This is literally what I envision when I read the book,” one fan commented on TikTok, with others agreeing that it’s exactly what they pictured in their head.

John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images

So far, the scene does seem to stick closely to most of the same beats as Hoover’s opener. But when comparing it with the source material, Lily’s comments about Ryle looking like a “crypto bro” or “really expensive prostitute” appear to be Ryan Reynolds originals.

Hoover, for her part, has given the film her seal of approval. “Readers tend to always want to read the book first,” the author, who also serves as executive producer, recently told Entertainment Tonight. “I completely understand that, but I feel like this adaptation has stayed so true to the book that it’s actually either or, whatever you prefer.”