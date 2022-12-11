ITV's Fash Will Follow The Tragic Story Of Former Footballer Justin Fashanu

With the current focus on the 2023 World Cup host Qatar and its deeply problematic stance on same-sex relationships, the announcement of the upcoming ITV drama series Fash feels incredibly apt. Fash will follow the true story of how public scrutiny and deep-seated homophobia led to a relationship breakdown between former professional footballers and brothers Justin and John Fashanu. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the new series.

Who Is In The Fash Cast?

Details about the casting for Fash are yet to be released. However, John Fashanu is closely involved in the production of Fash, working alongside BAFTA-nominated Kwame Kwei-Armah, who wrote the series.

What Is The Fash Plot?

Fash is based on the true story of brothers Justin and his younger brother John Fashanu. Justin signed with Nottingham Forest in 1981 (making him the first Black British footballer to be sold for £1 million) and, following in his footsteps, his younger brother John signed with Norwich City in the same year. Despite their closeness as young brothers, however, the pair soon grew apart and eventually cut dies all together due to Justin’s sexuality.

In 1990, Justin became the first professional male footballer to come out publicly as gay. The tabloid exposés and family estrangement that followed the announcement sadly led to his tragic death by suicide eight years later.

Neal Simpson - EMPICS/PA Images/Getty Images

Fash explores the brothers’ relationship up until its eventual end and the prejudices that separated them.

Fash Release Date & Trailer

A release date of Fash is yet to be announced, but it will be released on ITV1 and the streaming platform ITVX. As it’s still early days, a trailer is also yet to be dropped, but do check back in as we will update things as soon as that changes.