Since that riveting, betrayal-filled Succession Season 3 finale, fans have been itching for a new series to fill the void. Thankfully, ITVX will soon be introducing us to a new influential, wealthy family: the Richards. When patriarch Stephen Richards experiences a medical emergency, drama ensues between his children as they argue over their father’s empire. Described by show creator Abby Ajayi as a “love letter to Black London,” Riches is set to captivate audiences at home. Below, find out what we know of the series so far, and when we can expect to see the action unfold.

Riches Cast

Stephen’s Hugh Quarshie and Them’s Deborah Ayorind lead the way, with Qurashie taking on the role of the Richards patriarch, Stephen, and Ayorind playing his estranged daughter, Nina. I May Destroy You’s Sarah Niles plays Stephen’s second wife, Claudia. Meanwhile, Top Boy’s Adeyinka Akinrinade, A Brixton Tale’s Ola Orebiyi, and Grantchester’s Nneka Okoye star as Stephen and Claudia’s three adult children: Alesha, Gus, and Wanda, respectively. And Cobra’s Emmanuel Imani portrays Simon, Stephen’s estranged son.

Downton Abbey’s Brendan Coyle also stars as Stephen’s “trusted advisor and confidante” Gideon, alongside Cold Feet’s Hermione Norris as the Richards family patriarch’s “long-standing and faithful PA” Maureen Dawson. Described by ITV’s Polly Hill as a “brilliant” cast, the head of drama has promised a “real treat” for viewers.

Riches Plot

The six-part series focuses on the empire of Stephen Richards, one of the UK’s most successful Black businessmen. As the owner of Flair & Glory, a market leader in Black hair and beauty, Stephen has collected an abundance of wealth over the course of two decades. Having raised a family at the same time, Stephen and his second wife Claudia love nothing more than spending their wealth — as do their three children, Alesha, Gus, and Wanda.

But when Stephen suffers a stroke, the Richards experience one hell of a family reunion as Nina and Simon, Stephen’s estranged children from his first marriage, come back to the UK to talk business with their half-siblings. As expected, drama ensues as long-kept family secrets make themselves known.

Riches: Deborah Ayorinde portrays Nina, with Emmanuel Imani bringing Simon to life ITVX

“Riches follows the exploits of the stylish, privileged, and super-successful Richards family,” reads an official synopsis from ITV. “With the sudden death of London-based business mogul Stephen Richards (Hugh Quarshie), his family are left in disarray at the return of his estranged American daughter and son. The scene is set for a messy showdown with both factions of the family vying for control.”

A handful of first-look images also give a decent idea of what to expect, showing secretive conversations and possible face-offs in the fight to take control of Flair & Glory.

Riches Trailer & Release Date

You can watch the explosive trailer, below. And though there’s no precise release date for Riches just yet, ITV has confirmed that it’s “coming this autumn to ITVX,” the network’s new streaming service, also “set to launch” in late 2022. In the U.S., meanwhile, the series will be available to stream on Prime Video.