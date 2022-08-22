Aidan Turner Explores His Dark Side In New Psychological Thriller The Suspect

If you’re looking for a new drama to get stuck into, there’s an upcoming series from the people behind Line Of Duty that’s sure to have you hooked. ITV’s newest crime thriller, The Suspect, is made up of TV royalty. Prime Suspect and Gangs Of London’s Peter Berry wrote the screenplay, while Jake Lushington, who most recently worked on Vigil as executive producer, is also on board. So, let’s take a look at everything we need to know about the soon-to-be hit series.

The Suspect Cast

Poldark actor Aidan Turner takes on the lead role, portraying psychologist Joe O’Loughlin. Shaun Parkes will play DI Ruiz and Anjli Mohindra will play DS Devi, with Fleabag’s Sian Clifford also making an appearance as Dr Fenwick, Loughlin’s colleague and friend. Peep Show’s Camilla Beeput will play Loughlin’s wife, Julianne. Speaking of his fellow cast members, Turner said in a statement to ITV: “We all just got on. They’re all such strong actors.”

The Suspect Plot

The show is based on bestselling author Michael Robotham’s debut novel of the same name. Berry said in an ITV statement that he read the 400-page book in just one sitting. “Bringing The Suspect to the screen has been a fantastic and fascinating journey,” he remarked. “I hope the audience will find it equally enthralling as they delve the depths of a truly iconic character caught up in a story that will test his faith in his profession, his family, and himself.”

A synopsis for the series reads that Joe O’Loughlin “appears to have the perfect life — a devoted wife, a loving daughter, successful practice as a clinical psychologist, media profile, and a publishing deal. He’s even a hero online after rescuing a young patient who was ready to jump from the tenth floor of the hospital where Joe works.”

The Suspect begins when Dr O’Loughlin is called upon to assist veteran police officer DI Vincent Ruiz and his partner DS Riya Devi in an investigation involving a young woman found in a shallow grave in a West London cemetery. But it soon becomes apparent that O’Loughlin himself may have something to hide.

Shaun Parkes as DI Ruiz and Anjli Mohindra as DS Devi ITV

The Suspect Trailer & Release Date

You can watch the trailer below to get a feel of the upcoming thriller. The five-part drama premieres on Monday, August 29, on ITV at 9 p.m. The episode will be made available on the ITV Hub afterwards.