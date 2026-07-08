Jack Antonoff & Margaret Qualley Separate After Nearly 3 Years Of Marriage

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff are parting ways. After breakup rumors swirled when Antonoff attended Taylor Swift’s wedding with his sister, People reported on July 8 that the couple had split months before their third wedding anniversary. Although neither Qualley nor Antonoff has responded directly to reports, insiders have described the relationship as “rocky.”

While the timing of the breakup hasn’t been confirmed, Qualley appeared in the music video for “you and forever,” the latest single from Antonoff’s band Bleachers in February.

In a February Vanity Fair cover story, Qualley was described as “reluctant” to discuss the relationship, prompting speculation. But in the same interview, when asked whether the two planned to have kids, she said, “Yeah, for sure.”

The rumors finally came to a head this morning when fans were quick to notice that Qualley had quietly deleted their wedding photos from her Instagram account.

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The actor and musician met in New York City in 2021 at a rooftop party at Electric Lady Studios, and on an April 2026 episode of the Howard Stern show, Antonoff described it as “unbelievable” and like it was out of a “f*cking Hallmark movie.”

Their meet-cute inspired Lana Del Rey’s song "Margaret," written and produced by Antonoff and his longtime collaborator Del Rey. Qualley and Antonoff made their relationship public in March 2022 shortly before the Critics Choice Awards, and later got engaged in May of that year.

The two tied the knot in August 2023 in a New Jersey ceremony with a list of celebrity guests including Swift, Zoë Kravitz, and Channing Tatum.