The Met Gala who? Getting an invite to Taylor Swift’s wedding is now the hottest ticket in town. The singer will tie the knot with NFL player Travis Kelce on July 3 at New York’s famed Madison Square Garden, as reported by The Associated Press.

Given the number of people that Swift has befriended or collaborated with over two decades in the music industry, it’s only natural that her guest list would arguably be more prestigious than the Grammys. And when you factor in Kelce’s own famous pals (plus family, of course), a lavish yet secure venue like Madison Square Garden is not only justified, but required.

Swift and Kelce reportedly invited over 1,000 guests to their wedding, with the list ranging from A-list actors and musicians to her country peers and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates.

Read on to find out about every A-list guest that attended Swift and Kelce’s blockbuster nuptials.

Abigail Anderson

Swift’s childhood BFF of “Fifteen” fame was always a given on the guest list. Fans saw her leaving her hotel on Friday to attend the wedding. She was also spotted attending the singer’s reported rehearsal dinner on July 2 at MSG’s Infosys Theater.

Selena Gomez

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Gomez attended wedding festivities, returning the favor to her longtime BFF, who was one of the special guests at their own ceremony.

Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper

Swift’s longtime friend Hadid attended with her boyfriend, Bradley Cooper.

HAIM

Swift often calls herself the “fourth HAIM sister,” after having been friends with Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim for the past decade.

Suki Waterhouse

Waterhouse was one of the first people to confirm her attendance in advance. She was spotted on her way to attend the July 2 event at MSG.

Jack Antonoff

No, Antonoff may not have worked with Swift on her last album The Life of a Showgirl, but they clearly still remain close friends. He was spotted attending the rehearsal dinner with his sister, designer Rachel Antonoff.

Lena Dunham

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Swift’s longtime friend (and funnily enough, Antonoff’s ex), Dunham was also seen on her way to MSG on July 2 to attend the reported rehearsal dinner.

Dakota Johnson

The actor was seen leaving her hotel to reportedly attend Swift and Kelce’s nuptials at MSG on July 3.

Charissa Thompson & Erin Andrews

Sportcasters Charissa Thompson and Erin Andrews were spotted heading to the wedding — and they’re basically VIPs, given the part they played in Swift and Kelce’s lore. While co-hosting an episode of their Calm Down podcast in 2023, the pair pitched Kelce as a worthy suitor for Swift. And the tight end even commented: “I owe you big time!!”

Matthew Stafford & Richard Sherman

Making their way to MSG with the matchmakers were LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Super Bowl-winning NFL alum, Richard Sherman.

Benson Boone

Benson Boone was seen heading out to the mystical, magical occasion.

Graham Norton

When Swift stopped by The Graham Norton Show last year, she extended the host an invite. “If you’re inviting me... it’s very big,” he said in surprise. Well, it is big — and Norton was invited, as evidenced by his dapper outfit en route to the festivities.

Sombr

Weeks after Sombr performed at Swift’s induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the “My Body Isn’t Ready” singer appeared to hint at his attendance on TikTok — posting a video of himself in a suit captioned, “feeling gorgeous rn.”

Eric Stonestreet

Modern Family star and noted #Tayvis shipper Eric Stonestreet was seen heading to the wedding.

Jenny Han

The Summer I Turned Pretty scribe Jenny Han — who used many a Taylor Swift song in her hit YA series — scored an invite to the nuptials, too.

Mariska Hargitay

Of course, the actor who plays the namesake of Swift’s cat, Olivia Benson, had to be high on the guest list.

Hugh Grant

Per his own account to NME, Hugh Grant once got “absolutely smashed” with Kelce at one of Swift’s London stops on the Eras Tour. How full-circle to be a guest at their wedding!

Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner were among the star-studded guests making their way to MSG.

More to come...