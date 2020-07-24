Jacob Elordi & Joey King's Relationship Timeline All Goes Back To The Kissing Booth

Some people meet their significant other while on a date to the movies to see a romantic comedy, while some meet their significant other while on set filming a romantic comedy. At least that's how The Kissing Booth stars Joey King and Jacob Elordi met. The two play the main love interests in Netflix's The Kissing Booth, an adaptation of the novel by the same name by Beth Reekles. In the film, King plays Elle, a high school junior who falls for Noah (Elordi), the older brother of her very best friend Lee (Joel Courtney).

The pair went on to date for almost two years before breaking up. Then shortly after they broke up, Netflix greenlit the movie version of Reekles' second book, The Kissing Booth 2: Going the Distance. Leaving the two to reprise their roles as lovebirds, despite not having gone the distance themselves.

Now, The Kissing Booth 2 is streaming on Netflix and features a hot new guy Marco (Taylor Zakhar Perez) vying for Elle's heart while Noah is off at Harvard. Their long-distance relationship doesn't go exactly as planned, much like King and Elordi's in real life. Let's take a look at what happened and dive into Jacob Elordi and Joey King's relationship timeline.

January 2017: The Kissing Booth Begins Filming Jacob Elordi and Joey King in 'The Kissing Booth' Netflix The Kissing Booth started shooting in January of 2017 in Los Angeles and Capetown, South Africa, where the University of Capetown filled in for some of the scenes set at the swank Los Angeles Country Day School where most of the movie's action takes place. Of their first encounter, King told Bello Magazine that it wasn't exactly love at first sight. "I thought he was very cute when we first met, but it started as a friendship. Right away we were talking about gross things with each other. But before long I started to realize, 'Hey, I think I kind of like this person!' It was such an interesting experience meeting your boyfriend on set because you spend so much time together and become so close so fast. We were spending 17 hours a day together, and all of us would hang out after work and watch movies together and stuff. It was great."

February 2017: Sparks Fly King told Seventeen, that about a month into filming she started seeing Elordi as more than just a friend. "I guess there was no moment, but I feel like the friendship kind of naturally was like, 'Oh hey, this person is super frickin' awesome. We have so much in common and we really love spending time together. Maybe there’s something more there.' It was never like this moment of 'Omg, I can’t let him see me like this.' You know what I mean? We were open books with each other. There was nothing we wouldn’t talk about. He’s just so great. After the first month, I was like, 'Hmm, I think I like him.'”

April 2017: Insta Official According to Stylecast, King and Elordi's relationship was considered official when he posted a photo of the two on his Instagram account under the Hollywood sign, the same spot where Elle and Noah have their first sexual encounter in the first movie. The pic has since been deleted on Elordi's account, much like all of his pics of he and King from before his Insta break (we'll get to that in a minute). King's account has some shots of the two on set filming. But fan account JacobKissedJoey seems to have grabbed their entire relationship timeline.

May to November 2017: Summer Love and Falling Deep Joey King and Jacob Elordi's relationship seems like it was a fun one while it lasted. The two traveled a bunch, with trips to Disneyland, Boston, and Elordi's home country of Australia. The two dressed up as Jack and Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas for Halloween of 2017, and hit up a number of events like Daily Front Row's Fashion Awards and Elordi accompanied King to the premiere for her film Slender Man.

May 2018: The Kissing Booth Premieres Rachel Murray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images By the time the first movie The Kissing Booth hit Netflix, King and Elordi had been dating for over a year. Later that summer, Elordi told US Weekly that she finds it super beneficial that Elordi is also an actor and that the two could understand each other's hectic schedules and commitments. "You know what, actually it does help," King said. "It helps to have somebody by your side, cheering you on, who knows what you’re going through and who’s been through it themselves."

November 2018: Things Get Rocky In August of 2018, King and Elordi hit up Variety's Power of Young Hollywood event together looking as happy as can be, but a mere month later, they weren't hitting as many events as they had been attending. King posted her last pic with Elordi in September of 2018. By November, fans were speculating that the two had broken up. The final nail in the coffin was when Elordi posted on his Instagram that he was taking a social media break. "G’day!" he wrote like a good Australian, "Like to take a moment to thank everyone for the support over the last year. I'm incredibly grateful to be able to connect with so many of you. I'm going to be signing off on this whole social media shabang while I work. Cheers for everything, stay happy :)." The next day, King tweeted, "Thank god I have my dog tho." Oof.