Taylor Swift Tackles Slut-Shaming Like Never Before On “Slut!”

Taylor Swift will not be tolerating any slut-shaming. Since she revealed her “From the Vault” tracks in 1989 (Taylor’s Version) in September, Swifties have gravitated toward one striking song title in particular: “Slut!”

When the album was released on Oct. 27, Swifties were able to finally hear the track for themselves — and it absolutely delivered on its title’s promise.

What Is “Slut!” About?

Co-written with constant collaborator Jack Antonoff and producer Patrik Berger, “Slut!” sees Swift nod at her reputation of being a serial dater that was built by the media prior to the 1989 era, noting how people would frequently “call me a slut.”

But rather than poke fun and jokingly embrace the false image, like on her 1989 single “Blank Space,” Swift simply shakes it off (pun intended), choosing to romanticize her relationship atop mid-tempo, seductive ’80s synths, and just let the haters hate.

“If I’m all dressed up, they might as well be looking at us,” she sings. “If they call me a slut, you know it might be worth it for once.”

That said, Swift still takes the chance to subtly address her critics, calling out what they’re really mad at her about in the second verse: dating a guy they like.

“The sticks and stones, they throw froze mid-air,” she sings. “Everyone wants him, that was my crime / The wrong place at the right time.”

In a voice note posted to Tumblr, Swift revealed that the song’s similar themes to “Blank Space” is one of the reasons why it didn’t make the cut on 1989, along with another “weird rule” she had.

“I love this song because I think it’s really dreamy,” she said. “I always saw 1989 as a New York album, but this song to me was always California. And maybe that was another reason it didn’t make the cut, ‘cause sometimes thematically I just have these weird little rules in my head.”

Swift’s Experience With Slut-Shaming

Swift has previously been vocal about experiencing slut-shaming throughout her career, as a result of the intense tabloid focus on her dating history. In the “prologue” she wrote for the 1989 (Taylor’s Version) booklet, she reflected on this period in her life.

“I had become the target of slut-shaming — the intensity and relentlessness of which would be criticized and called out if it happened today,” she wrote. “The jokes about my amount of boyfriends. The trivialization of my songwriting as if it were a predatory act of a boy crazy psychopath. The media co-signing of this narrative. I had to make it stop because it was starting to really hurt.”

She continued:

“It became clear to me that for me there was no such thing as casual dating, or even having a male friend who you platonically hang out with. If I was seen with him, it was assumed I was sleeping with him. And so I swore off hanging out with guys, dating, flirting, or anything that could be weaponized against me by a culture that claimed to believe in liberating women but consistently treated me with the harsh moral codes of the Victorian era.”

In her 2016 appearance on Vogue’s 73 Questions, when asked what advice she’d give her 19-year-old self, Swift said she would warn about the scrutiny she was about to endure.

“Hey, you’re going to date just like a normal 20-something should be allowed to, but you’re going to be a national lightning rod for slut-shaming,” she said at the time.

Taylor Swift’s “Slut!” Lyrics

Flamingo pink, Sunrise Boulevard

Clink, clink, being this young is art

Aquamarine, moonlit swimming pool

What if all I need is you?

Got love-struck, went straight to my head

Got lovesick all over my bed

Love to think you'll never forget

Handprints in wet cement

Adorned with smoke on my clothes

Lovelorn and nobody knows

Love thorns all over this rose

I’ll pay the price, you won't

But if I'm all dressed up, they might as well be lookin’ at us

And if they call me a slut, you know it might be worth it for once

And if I'm gonna be drunk, I might as well be drunk in love

Send the code, he's waitin' there

The sticks and stones, they throw froze mid-air

Everyone wants him, that was my crime

The wrong place at the right time

And I break down, then he's pullin' me in

In a world of boys, he's a gentleman

Got love-struck, went straight to my head (Straight to my head)

Got lovesick all over my bed (Over my bed)

Love to think you'll never forget

We’ll pay the price, I guess

But if I’m all dressed up (If I'm all dressed up)

They might as well be lookin’ at us (Lookin' at us)

And if they call me a slut (If they call me a slut)

You know it might be worth it for once (Worth it for once)

And if I'm gonna be drunk, I might as well be drunk in love

Half asleep, takin' your time

In the tangerine, neon light, this is luxury

You’re not sayin' you're in love with me

But you're going to

Half awake, takin' your chances

It's a big mistake, I said, "It might blow up in your pretty face"

I'm not saying, “Do it anyway” (Do it anyway)

But you're going to

Up! And if they call me a slut!

You know it might be worth it for once

And if I'm gonna be drunk!

I might as well be drunk in love