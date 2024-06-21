Jennifer Aniston's Birthday Tribute Left Courteney Cox “In Tears”

Jennifer Aniston is celebrating Courteney Cox turning 60. The actor shared a birthday tribute to her Friends co-star on June 15, writing on Instagram that it’s one of her “great honors to call her one of my best friends for life.”

“Celebrating this powerful, magical, mystical, interesting, interested, ferociously talented girl today,” Aniston continued in a caption, along with photos of her and Cox, including a clip of a scene from Friends.

“She’s funny like no other, stunning on the inside and out. Independent in the most gorgeous way, cares for everyone even if she doesn’t know you,” she continued. “Fiercely loyal to the end. She’ll redecorate a room like nobody’s business ... She doesn’t care what other people think. I can’t imagine a world without her.”

Aniston also likened Cox to her Friends character Monica Geller, who’s notorious for her love of cleaning, joking in her birthday tribute that the actor will “spot a smudge on a window from a mile (literally) away.”

Cox was among the first to comment on Aniston’s heartfelt post, admitting that it left her “in tears.” The Scream star wrote, “That’s the sweetest thing I’ve ever read. I love you so much.”

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston in Friends. NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

The pair’s decades-long friendship began on the hit sitcom Friends, on which they starred together for ten seasons between 1994 and 2004.

Aniston and Cox, who played Rachel Green and Monica Geller, were joined in the show’s cast by Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, and the late Matthew Perry, who died aged 54 in October 2023.

Courteney’s Birthday Tribute

Cox proved she’ll be there for Aniston back in February. For her co-star’s 55th birthday, the actor shared a tribute on Instagram, which includes two throwback photos of the pair and a video of one of Aniston’s many scenes with her late castmate Perry.

“Not sure why this is one of my favorite clips,” she wrote in the caption. “I guess it’s because nobody else in the world could make this line sound so cute.” In the scene, Aniston’s character tells Perry’s character, Chandler Bing, that “Monica just broke my seashell lamp.”

Cox continued in the caption, “Happy Birthday my sweet Jenny Louise. Also don’t know why I call her that… but I sure do love you.”