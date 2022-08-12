Jennifer Aniston Just Gave Courteney Cox The Biggest Endorsement

If there’s a best mate duo that makes us just as envious of their bond away from the cameras as they do on-screen, it has to be Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox. Popular for playing the iconic roles of Rachel Green and Monica Geller on the hit sitcom Friends, the actors continue to keep the show alive for fans through their real-life friendship.

In their most recent display of BFF goals, Aniston posted a video on her Instagram stories promoting Cox’s lifestyle brand Homecourt, which she started in January 2022. The Morning Show actor praises the dish soap, hand wash, and hand cream created by her pal. “I’m obsessed,” Aniston says, as she tests the hand cream out for herself. “Home run on Homecourt,” she tells the camera, before adding a motivational message with: “Let’s keep it coming.”

Cox proudly reposted the video on her own Instagram stories, alongside the caption: “Jennifer Aniston approved” and a red heart emoji. Besides the popular Kitchen Trio, Cox’s collection also offers scented candles and surface cleaners.

Like her former colleague, Aniston also has her own brand: a haircare label called LolaVie. Talking to Bustle in 2021, the actor admitted she’s tickled by just how iconic her her character’s “The Rachel” haircut has become. Reminding fans that such winning looks are not effortless, she said: “I giggle to myself. Oh my God, if you only knew... You can say it over the years, like, ‘Guys, this is not easy.’ Nothing falls off a tree looking like this. But it’s getting easier. [My hair and I] are making peace with each other.”