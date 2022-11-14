Jennifer Aniston Reacts To Her Father John's Death At 89

Jennifer Aniston is mourning the loss of her father. On Nov. 14, the Friends alum announced that her father, Days of Our Lives star John Aniston, died three days prior on Nov. 11. He was 89. Aniston reacted to his passing in an Instagram post, calling him “one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew.”

“Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston,” she wrote. “⁣I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now. I’ll love you till the end of time.”

