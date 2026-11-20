Jennifer Lawrence has had an incredibly successful career as an actor, but this week she was put to the test: ranking all her on-screen kisses.

On a new episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Oscar-winning actor appeared alongside her Hunger Games costar Josh Hutcherson. (Both actors just reprised their roles in the franchise’s new prequel, Sunrise on the Reaping.) She was immediately put in the hot seat during Cohen’s infamous segment, “Plead the Fifth.”

She was asked to rank her on-screen kisses. “Liam Hemsworth, Bradley Cooper, Josh Hutcherson, Chris Pratt, [Timothée] Chalamet,” Cohen listed off.

Lawrence thought about it as Hutcherson waited with anticipation. “I mean, they were all so amazing,” she began.

This was Lawrence’s fifth time participating in “Plead the Fifth,” and she’s yet to shy away from a question. She decided to get the hardest part over with and start at the bottom, launching into her list without hesitation: “I’ll go Pratt, Chalamet, who’s the other one?” Cohen then reminded her that the list was best to worst, not worst to best.

“Best to worst! Oh,” she said. “Best is Josh.” Hutcherson did a small fist pump to celebrate his victory. “And then Hemsworth, Cooper, Chalamet, Pratt. I don’t know. Oh, God.”

Jim Smeal/Shutterstock

Lawrence and Pratt co-starred in the 2016 sci-fi romance Passengers. In the film, the two play a pair of would-be colonizers aboard a spaceship mid-transit to a new galactic home. The answer shouldn’t surprise fans of the actor, though, as Lawrence has previously spoken about how anxious she felt about their on-screen kiss.

“It was going to be my first time kissing a married man, and guilt is the worst feeling in your stomach,” she said in a Hollywood Reporter roundtable. “And I knew it was my job, but I couldn't tell my stomach that. So I called my mom, and I was like, ‘Will you just tell me it's OK?’ It was just very vulnerable.”

She even once revealed that she got “really, really drunk” before their intimacy scene because she was so worried about even acting out sex with a married man for a movie.

“You don't know what's too much,” she said. “You want to do it real, you want everything to be real... That was the most vulnerable I've ever been.”