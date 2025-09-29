Belly made her choice on The Summer I Turned Pretty, but Jennifer Lawrence isn’t quite convinced.

During a recent Mubi interview promoting her new movie, Die My Love, the Oscar winner offered her take on the love triangle between Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah. “I have been ordered by all of my friends to not reveal this... I’m Team Jeremiah,” she said.

A Controversial Pick

After taking a beat to clarify she’s talking about TSITP to her confused costar, Robert Pattinson, Lawrence continued, “I think that Conrad is toxic. Like, he kind of liked her, but then he didn’t, and he left her hanging.”

And the actor wasn’t a fan of Conrad’s 11th-hour love declaration on the beach, either. “For him to confess his love for her the night before her wedding is sick,” she said.

The Love Triangle Lives On

Lawrence knew her comments might not sit well with fans. “Rake me over the coals,” she said.

Indeed, #Bonrad fans defended their ship in the comments. “Jeremiah thought the way to apologize for cheating was proposing and having his dad pay for everything,” one user wrote on TikTok. “Conrad’s biggest issue was he reacted poorly to his mother’s passing at 17.”

Erika Doss/Prime

“You are not toxic because you are a kid struggling with grief, man we are too hard on people,” said another.

However, Lawrence’s take did have some support. “She’s so right,” one fan commented. She even won over a viewer from the other side, who wrote, “I was Team Conrad, but now I’m Team Jeremiah.”

Of course, Lawrence is no stranger to the polarizing phenomenon that is a YA love triangle. After all, her Hunger Games heroine, Katniss, had two very different prospects of her own: kindhearted Peeta and assertive Gale. Like Lola Tung — who diplomatically maintained she was “Team Belly” while promoting TSITP — Lawrence typically kept it neutral. As she told Seventeen in 2012, “I think I was Gale, until he started getting a little too trigger-happy... or maybe first Peeta and then Gale, or Gale then Peeta? I went back and forth a lot!”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Then at the 2016 Golden Globes (by which point she’d certainly been asked the question a lot), Lawrence felt a little freer to admit her true allegiance. When a reporter began, “This is a question from a fan on the Golden Globes Facebook page,” Lawrence playfully cut in: “I would choose... Peeta,” she said with a laugh.