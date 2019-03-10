This proposal was a home run. On Saturday, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez got engaged, revealing the news to friends and fans on Instagram. Lopez shared a picture holding hands with Rodriguez on the beach, while showing off her new engagement ring. The longtime couple are currently on vacation in the Bahamas, which is were the MLB star popped the question, according to People. The newly engaged couple shared several photos of their tropical getaway on social media prior to their big announcement, and it looks like the perfect setting for a romantic proposal.

Lopez and Rodriguez couldn't wait to share their happy news with the world. On Instagram, Lopez posted the photo of the ring, captioning it with a long string of black hearts. Rodriguez posted the same photo on his account, writing: "she said yes" with a heart. Many of the couple's fellow stars showed their support in the comments. Gabrielle Union wrote, "Congrats!!!", while Today co-host Hoda Kotb chimed in, writing, "Whaaaaaattttt???? Congrats!!!!! so excited for you two." Heidi Klum commented a simple string of hearts, and Gwen Stefani wrote, "boom."

On Saturday, Lopez's manager Benny Medina, and Rodriguez's representative, Ron Berkowitz, confirmed the news, as reported by People. Berkowitz's statement read simply, "They are on vacation and got engaged today.”

The engagement has likely been a longtime coming for this couple. The former MLB player and Lopez began dating in 2017, after the two ran into each other outside a restaurant in Los Angeles, according to Vanity Fair. In 2017, JLo and ARod made their public debut as a couple, walking the red carpet at the Met Gala together. In February 2019, Lopez and Rodriguez celebrated a two-year anniversary. To celebrate the occasion, Rodriguez shared a special family photo on Instagram. In the caption, he wrote:

"Macha 13, I can’t believe it’s been two years. Only 730 days, which have flown by, but it feels like we have been together forever. We are meant to be, and how much you mean to me cannot be put into words."

Lopez also posted to mark the anniversary. She shared a set of memories with Rodriguez on Instagram, captioning it, "Two years of laughter. Two years of fun Two years of adventures Of excitement of growing and learning Of true friendship And so much love!! You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place... in the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life."

Neither star has revealed the story behind the proposal yet, but both regularly share relationship updates on social media. On Valentine's Day, Lopez shared a sweet picture with Rodriguez, including a special message for her longtime partner. She wrote, "We'll be here...So much love to give today and everyday!!! Happy Valentine's Day everyone."

While social media makes their relationship seem glamorous, it's clear these two share the same values as well. In July, Rodriguez told People, "Our Kids get along really well. We're both from New York, we're both Latin, we're both in our 40s, we're really enjoying life," he said. "But she really is one of the most impressive and smartest human beings I have ever met." Lopez has 11-year old twins, Maximilian David and Emme Maribel, while Rodriguez has two daughters Ella, 10, and Natasha Alexander, 14. It's clear that their kids are a priority for both stars, and their families will surely be thrilled to hear the news.

JLo and ARod's beachside proposal seemed perfect, and if the engagement is any indication, it will likely be a beautiful wedding. This couple is clearly so happy together, and their friends seem excited to hear they're getting married. Fans meanwhile can hope that the couple continues to share updates on social media as they plan their special day.