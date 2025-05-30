Your Tarot Reading For Friday, May 30

Today’s pull is the Three of Swords. With its trio of daggers piercing through a heart, it’s no surprise it represents heartbreak, sadness, and loss.

For some, it could explain why you woke up this morning thinking about your ex, even if you’ve been broken up for years. Sometimes the memories come flooding back for no reason, and often at inopportune times — like when you’re trying to get hyped up for the weekend.

If you suddenly miss them today, there are a few things you can do. To start, remember that you’re likely looking back through rose-colored glasses and it’s making the memories a little sweeter than they deserve to be. Even if it feels like it, you can rest assured this person wasn’t the love of your life.

Second, promise yourself you won’t text them, watch their Instagram Stories, or try to run into them at the party you were invited to tonight. One of the best ways to fully move on from an ex? By pretending they don’t exist and focusing on your own life.

To deal with pangs of sadness or regret, be extra nice to yourself today. This is good advice whether you’re hung up an ex, bummed about a job you didn’t get, or mad at your group chat. If you feel teary-eyed, go get a sweet treat, take a deep breath, and relax.

This card may not be all sunshine and rainbows, but it does reflect the tough things you’ve overcome in the past. If the sadness occasionally catches up with you, that’s OK. Feeling better isn’t a linear process, so don’t feel bad or frustrated if you aren’t 100% today.

It’s also a reminder that life’s full of ups and downs. If you’re having a tough time for any reason, the Three of Swords suggests you’ll appreciate tomorrow a little bit more. Before you know it, it’ll be Saturday and you’ll be feeling so much better.

The drama of the Three of Swords could also be a sign that you’re worried about your partner cheating. If it’s something you can’t stop thinking about, speak up. If they’re worth your time, they’ll hear you out and put your mind at ease.

For more, check out your horoscope.