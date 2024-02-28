Ben Affleck had one request when he and Jennifer Lopez rekindled their relationship.

Speaking in the Amazon Prime documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told, the actor says he initially didn’t want to share the couple’s love life online.

“Getting back together, I said, ‘Listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media,’” Affleck recalls, adding that he later realized “it’s not a fair thing to ask” of Lopez, who has 253 million Instagram followers.

“It’s sort of like, you’re gonna marry a boat captain and you go, ‘Well, I don’t like the water,’”’ he continues. “We’re just two people with different kinds of approaches trying to learn to compromise.”

Affleck Isn’t A Fan Of The Spotlight

After meeting on the set of Gigli, Affleck and Lopez began dating in 2002. The couple had planned on getting married in 2003, but later canceled the ceremony and broke up in early 2004. 17 years later, the couple rekindled their relationship and tied the knot in 2022.

In the doc — which explores the making of Lopez’s new album This Is Me…Now and its accompanying film This Is Me…Now: A Love Story — Lopez also discusses her husband’s aversion to the spotlight.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

“I don’t think [Ben] is very comfortable with me doing all of this,” she shares. “He’s gonna support me in every way he can because he knows you can’t stop me from making the music I made… he doesn’t want to stop me. But that doesn’t mean he’s comfortable being the muse.”

Per People, Lopez also admitted during a screening of the Amazon Prime release that Affleck was a “reluctant participant” in the documentary. However, after warming up to the project, he later TK in the creative process.

“It wasn't my idea to photograph every single moment of doing this,” she revealed “My husband, who had a front seat to the whole thing really, was the one who was like, ‘We should be capturing this,’ and he brought on this amazing team and that's kind of how it happened.”