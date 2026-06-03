Jennifer Lopez Is Tired Of Being Linked To Every Man In Hollywood

Jennifer Lopez’s love may not cost a thing — but it doesn’t mean it goes to every hunky heartthrob she works with. During an interview with Today on June 2, the actor-singer and her Office Romance co-star Brett Goldstein were asked about the new dating rumors surrounding them, which made J.Lo (rightfully) go off about how social media links her to literally everyone.

“There’s never a time when I’m seen with someone, I’m working with somebody, they don’t put me with that person,” Lopez said.

“I think if you stand near her, that’s what happens,” Goldstein added, before joking, “That’s why I’ve been standing so close this whole time.”

While host Savannah Guthrie agreed with her, she pointed out, “that’s not an answer,” which made J.Lo defensive. “It was an answer,” she said. “Because all these people that they put me — I think I was with Kevin Costner this year — it was a lot of people. It happens all the time. Doesn’t make it true.”

Guthrie got a laugh out of J.Lo when she said this only happens to “hot, eligible” people, before she clearly confirmed that the two were “not dating.”

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Goldstein was previously linked to British actor Beth Rylance, whom he dated for over a year before they split in 2022, while Lopez is coming off her divorce from Ben Affleck. Lopez and Affleck famously reconciled nearly two decades after breaking off their first engagement, and tied the knot in 2022, then separated after two years of marriage, with J.Lo filing for divorce on their second anniversary.

Today, Lopez is embracing being single. In a March interview with Good Morning America, she reflected on her divorce and the work she did on herself when her marriage ended. “I was just at a point where I was like, ‘What is going on with you?’” she said. “I couldn’t blame anybody else because I don’t think that’s where the lesson is. I really needed to figure myself out.”

She’s “so happy” flying solo and has hesitations about entering another relationship at the moment. “I don’t want to ruin anything,” she said. “It’s so nice right now.”