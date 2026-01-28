It pays to believe. The possibility of a Ted Lasso Season 4 premiere in 2026 has become a reality, and we’ve officially entered “coming soon” territory. Apple TV gave an update on the beloved comedy’s release date on Jan. 28, promising a Summer 2026 premiere.

Ted Lasso’s Season 4 Return

The show’s exact premiere date is still to be announced, but fans finally have a specific window. Apple TV noted that Season 4 is currently in production and shared new first-look photos to tease what’s to come. The images show the return of stars Jason Sudeikis (Ted), Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca), Juno Temple (Keeley), Jeremy Swift (Leslie), Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard), and Annette Badland (Mae the landlady). Brett Goldstein (Roy) is not pictured but is confirmed to return.

Apple TV named new cast members, too, including Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern, and Grant Feely. Reynolds appears in two of the Season 4 photos as her assistant coach character, and Feely is in one as Ted’s son, Henry (previously played by Gus Turner).

Season 4 sees Ted return to Richmond to coach yet another soccer team. This time, it’s “his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team,” per Apple.

The Road To Season 4

Ted Lasso Season 3 ended with what seemed to be a series-ending finale in May 2023. In the lead-up, Sudeikis told Deadline, “This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell.” Following the final episode, he reiterated on the Fly on the Wall podcast that the story was “done.”

“It sounds like such a political answer, but it’s the truth,” he said. “We only conceived these three.”

However, through it all, the actor, writer, and executive producer was open to the idea of a Ted Lasso continuation. Addressing spinoff potential, he told E! in March 2023 that the writing staff, cast, and crew “definitely have the ability and there’s plenty of water left in that sponge to squeeze out.”

It took two years, but in March 2025, Lasso announced Season 4 on the New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce podcast. “It’s daunting, because we told the story we wanted to tell,” he said. “But there’s more there.”

And more is finally coming this summer.