Jennifer Lopez knows how to blend quiet luxury with naked fashion. The singer embraces full-on glitz and glamour on stage, but when she’s off-duty or promoting one of her many businesses or film projects, she tends to cover up in more luxurious fare. However, she never goes without incorporating a spicy element, whether it’s a sheer sweater or a cutout gown.

To commemorate the end of her Up All Night Tour, J.Lo shared what appeared to be mirror selfies from a hotel room, where she showed off yet another way to make the quiet luxury aesthetic a little sultry.

J.Lo’s Pantless Bodysuit

Taking to Instagram, J.Lo donned a long-sleeved black bodysuit with a turtleneck collar and a high-cut hem, which created the perfect combination of spice and luxury. Instead of wearing pants, she went for sheer black tights with a floral lace print, complementing the sultry vibes.

Instagram / Jennifer Lopez

In true J.Lo fashion, she added an optimal amount of bling, including two chunky gold cuff bracelets with studded detailing and an array of bedazzled rings. She completed her look with black accessories to match the vibe, including pointed-toe pumps with ankle straps, and a classic French beret.

J.Lo’s No-Pants Looks

As a master of naked fashion, J.Lo has adopted the no-pants trend many times. Last August, she shared throwback photos from her July birthday dinner, where she showed off the most elegant pantless look (on her ex-husband Ben Affleck’s birthday, no less).

She wore a sheer floor-length Dior Haute Couture gown, featuring gold sequined floral embellishments and a black ribbon belt. The fabric showed off J.Lo’s skin-colored bra and underwear, allowing her to embrace two naked trends at once.

Instagram / Jennifer Lopez

She completed her look with a Dior bucket bag covered in rhinestones, with the brand’s signature charms in gold, plus dangly diamond earrings and a matching bracelet. With J.Lo, there’s no such thing as too much bling.