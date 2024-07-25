Celebrity

Jennifer Lopez Threw A Bridgerton-Themed Birthday Party

It’s the talk of the ton.

Jennifer Lopez Threw A 'Bridgerton'-Themed Birthday Party
Medios y Media/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lady Whistledown just missed the event of the season. Jennifer Lopez rang in her 55th birthday on July 24, and to celebrate, she threw a Bridgerton-themed soiree in the Hamptons that the Netflix show’s characters would’ve been embarrassed to miss.

Never one to leave her fans out, J.Lo shared a video montage from the party on Instagram, set to Bridgerton’s orchestral version of Pitbull and Ne-Yo’s “Give Me Everything.” In typical J.Lo fashion, she wore multiple looks, donning an extravagant green ballgown with beaded embroidery and opera gloves before changing into a light-green dress to sing and dance the night away.

For entertainment, she had a mini-orchestra, who likely played Bridgerton-inspired renditions of hit songs, and petticoat-adorned dancers to perform ballroom choreography that you’d see at Regency-era balls. She also had a horse-drawn carriage and even took the mic to perform, though her chosen song is unknown.

A Throne For A Queen

Jennifer Lopez’s Bridgerton-themed birthday party Instagram / Jennifer Lopez

Naturally, J.Lo sat on a throne to preside over the evening’s proceedings, just as Bridgerton’s Queen Charlotte would. “Dearest Gentle Reader… And a splendid evening was had by all,” she captioned her Instagram post.

A Missing Guest Didn’t Stop The Fun

Guests at the soiree included J.Lo’s mother Guadalupe Rodríguez, who arrived in Regency-era attire. As confirmed by People, her husband, Ben Affleck, did not attend the party amidst reports about troubles in their marriage.

J.Lo and Ben Affleck in February 2024.ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

However, the singer-actor did not let those rumors get her down. She also commemorated her birthday by sharing a meaningful tribute to her fans in a separate Instagram post after they put up a billboard in Times Square to show their support. “I have laughed, smiled, shed some tears, and when I saw the billboard in Times Square, I was completely overwhelmed,” she wrote.

“I really do have the best, most amazing fans in the world,” she continued. “I could never express how moved I am or how incredibly blessed I feel to have all of you be a part of my life... You have always been there for me in the good times and in the tough times. I can always count on you. And I want you to know that you can always count on me.”