Lady Whistledown just missed the event of the season. Jennifer Lopez rang in her 55th birthday on July 24, and to celebrate, she threw a Bridgerton-themed soiree in the Hamptons that the Netflix show’s characters would’ve been embarrassed to miss.

Never one to leave her fans out, J.Lo shared a video montage from the party on Instagram, set to Bridgerton’s orchestral version of Pitbull and Ne-Yo’s “Give Me Everything.” In typical J.Lo fashion, she wore multiple looks, donning an extravagant green ballgown with beaded embroidery and opera gloves before changing into a light-green dress to sing and dance the night away.

For entertainment, she had a mini-orchestra, who likely played Bridgerton-inspired renditions of hit songs, and petticoat-adorned dancers to perform ballroom choreography that you’d see at Regency-era balls. She also had a horse-drawn carriage and even took the mic to perform, though her chosen song is unknown.

A Throne For A Queen

Jennifer Lopez’s Bridgerton-themed birthday party Instagram / Jennifer Lopez

Naturally, J.Lo sat on a throne to preside over the evening’s proceedings, just as Bridgerton’s Queen Charlotte would. “Dearest Gentle Reader… And a splendid evening was had by all,” she captioned her Instagram post.

A Missing Guest Didn’t Stop The Fun

Guests at the soiree included J.Lo’s mother Guadalupe Rodríguez, who arrived in Regency-era attire. As confirmed by People, her husband, Ben Affleck, did not attend the party amidst reports about troubles in their marriage.

J.Lo and Ben Affleck in February 2024. ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

However, the singer-actor did not let those rumors get her down. She also commemorated her birthday by sharing a meaningful tribute to her fans in a separate Instagram post after they put up a billboard in Times Square to show their support. “I have laughed, smiled, shed some tears, and when I saw the billboard in Times Square, I was completely overwhelmed,” she wrote.

“I really do have the best, most amazing fans in the world,” she continued. “I could never express how moved I am or how incredibly blessed I feel to have all of you be a part of my life... You have always been there for me in the good times and in the tough times. I can always count on you. And I want you to know that you can always count on me.”