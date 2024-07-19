Jennifer Lopez seems to be going through a lot right now, but you’d never know it from her fashion. The actor and singer is currently battling rumors about her marriage to Ben Affleck, and she even called off a summer tour to spend more time with family. She’s keeping a relatively low profile, all things considered, but she’s still managed to give summertime wardrobe inspiration.

Since the beginning of July, she’s been living at her Hamptons home, and on a recent outing, she wore one of this summer’s most divisive shoes, which has recently had a revival among celebrities.

J.Lo’s Casual Look

Stepping out with longtime manager Benny Medina on July 18, she went for a casual all-white look, donning a Joah Brown tank top with a scooped V-neck, which currently retails for $78.

She tucked the tank into white denim shorts, and tied the look together with a brown leather belt, turning the wardrobe essential into a statement piece.

Backgrid

In typical J.Lo fashion, she leaned on accessories, donning a pair of gold hoop earrings, a matching lion head bracelet from Van Cleef & Arpels, and tinted Bottega Veneta sunglasses — plus her engagement and wedding rings, in case you were wondering.

For footwear, she wore a the divisive flip-flop. She chose a pair of Ralph Lauren’s brown leather flip-flops, which retail for a cool $195.

J.Lo’s Hamptons Looks

She’s been wearing lots of white this summer. About a week before, on July 13, she took her stepdaughter Violet Affleck to an antique and design show in East Hampton, wearing a white backless tank top with ruffled sleeves and a pair of classic jeans.

Rossa Cole/Shutterstock

A few days before that, she gave huge cottagecore vibes when she paired a floral striped blouse with high-waisted khaki trousers, both from Ralph Lauren. She completed the outfit with the same Ralph flip-flops, plus a raffia hat for good measure.

Instagram / JLo

Just call her Jenny From the Hamptons.