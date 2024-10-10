From a canceled tour to online backlash, and her divorce from Ben Affleck, it’s been quite a turbulent year for Jennifer Lopez — and she’s talking about it for the first time

In a conversation with comedian Nikki Glaser for Interview magazine, Lopez said she felt her “whole f****** world exploded” following the release of her musical drama This Is Me … Now in February, after which she announced the cancelation of her U.S. arena tour and her split from Affleck after two years of marriage.

Speaking to Glaser, Lopez said she was aware of the negative commentary about her personal life and career online, but insisted any backlash doesn’t reflect “who I am as a person.”

“Social media, because it came along after I had been in the public eye for a while, I don’t take it as seriously as everybody else,” she said. “I know I’m a good person. I know I’m a good mom. I know who my friends are.”

While the singer said she’s learned “how to deal” with the negative side of social media, she also acknowledged that it sometimes affects her. “Don’t get me wrong, if I see something that’s hurtful, I’m not Teflon,” Lopez added.

Hector Vivas/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“Some people are going to love you ... and some people just want to hate you, and none of that really matters,” Lopez continued, adding that what matters for her is “doing work that inspires me.”

“This is my life’s passion,” she said, referring to her latest movie, its accompanying album, and the making-of documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told. “I love to sing. I love to dance. I love to act. I love to entertain. I love to create.”

Bennifer Break-Up

In her Interview sit-down, Lopez also got candid about her divorce from Affleck for the first time, admitting that, while she’s “excited” to be single, the high-profile split did “almost take me out for good.”

“Now, on the other side of it, I think to myself, ‘F***, that is exactly what I needed. Thank you, God. I’m sorry it took me so long,’” she said, adding that she doesn’t regret the pain she experienced during the breakup “for one second.”

After calling off their engagement in 2003, Lopez and Affleck reunited 18 years later in the summer of 2021. The couple got engaged for a second time in April 2022 and had not one, but two wedding ceremonies. First, they eloped in Las Vegas in July 2022 and then married in a larger ceremony at Affleck’s home in Savannah, Georgia, the following month.