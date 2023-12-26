There’s apparently a new bromance brewing in Hollywood: Jeremy Allen White and Zac Efron.

White, who found fame as stressed chef Carmy in Hulu’s The Bear, recently worked with High School Musical’s Efron on the A24 wrestling biopic, The Iron Claw — and it seems like the pair really hit it off. So much so, that White is now joking about holding hands with Efron throughout a High School Musical marathon.

In a recent appearance on the Just for Variety with Marc Malkin podcast, White revealed that while he hadn’t seen Efron’s famous High School Musical trilogy, he was more than willing to give it a go — under some very specific circumstances.

“Only If Zac Holds My Hand”

“I haven’t seen those films,” White told Malkin, adding, “Sorry Zac. I will! I will watch them!”

Then, White explained the conditions he would need to get through the three Disney films: “Only if Zac holds my hand through them. That’s how we’ll get it done.”

After Malkin joked that this setup might be a great way to raise some money, White chimed in, “Just film Zac and I, fingers interlaced, watching the three — it’s three films?”

Jeremy Allen White and Zac Efron in 2023. Stewart Cook/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

He added, “I’ll only watch the ones that Zac is a part of. That’s part of the deal. But yeah, I’d be up for that. Raise some money.”

“It’s A Classic, Mate. Cult Classic.”

This isn’t the first time HSM had been brought up around White, who didn’t know the words to Troy Bolton’s “Breaking Free.”

In BuzzFeed’s puppy interview, White, Efron, and their co-star Harris Dickinson sat down to answer a few questions — while playing with a few adorable puppies, naturally.

Stanley Simons, who also appears in the film, sang a song from High School Musical on set. When BuzzFeed asked the three actors which song it was, Efron and Dickinson began singing “Breaking Free.” White tried (and failed) to keep up.

Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, and Stanley Simmons in 2023. NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

After optimistically throwing in the (incorrect) word “riding” under his breath, he resorted to nodding awkwardly along to his co-stars.

“It’s a classic, mate,” said Dickinson to Efron. “Cult classic. Trilogy of films, rent-free, in my head.” Meanwhile, White sat silently with his puppy.

White may not know anything about the High School Musical films, but he is clearly a big fan of Efron. Hopefully, a HSM watch party is in the works between the two.