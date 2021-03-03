In Dec. 2020 Jesy Nelson announced that she’d be leaving Little Mix. After nine years with the girl group she said “there comes a time in life when we need to reinvest in taking care of ourselves.” Fans wondered if this meant she would be leaving music for good. But recent hints seem to suggest mixers can expect music from Nelson in the near future. Here’s what we know about Jesy Nelson’s solo career.

Posts on Nelson's Instagram suggest she’s back in the recording studio and working on her own material. In February she started to drop some hints on her feed that she’s starting to make music again as a solo artist. On Feb. 12 she shared an inspirational quote encouraging her followers that anything is possible. In the caption she wrote, “Don’t ever let someone crush your dream or tell you what you can and can’t achieve. You can do anything you want if you put your mind to it and believe it enough and that’s the truth.”

Then four days later she shared a mirror selfie with the caption, “let's go” with music notes. With a reference to Little Mix’s fifth album, LM5, one fan commented “Are we getting JN1?” Nelson let nothing slip but did like the comment. On Feb. 28 she pretty much confirmed she’s back in the music studio. She posted a picture looking super excited and wrote, “my happy place.” Fans were elated with one writing, “JN1 is gonna be amazing. I’m so excited to hear your sound.”

On Feb. 16 the Sun reported that Nelson has started to work on her own music. The publication said she enlisted the help of songwriters Patrick Patrikios and Hanni Ibrahim who wrote "Touch" and some of the tracks on LM5 with Little Mix. Nelson has neither confirmed nor deny rumours that she’s started to work on her solo projects.

When she announced that she’d be leaving Little Mix, Nelson told her followers on Instagram that she found “the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard.” Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall have also spoken about the future of the group to Glamour.

In a cover interview for March 2021, the trio seem just as supportive and protective of their former bandmate as they were when she was part of the group. On the subject of becoming a trio and taking a break from performing during COVID-19, Pinnock said: “this time’s taught me that I am still figuring out who I am, too. I don’t really know who I am. I used to get scared at that thought, but now I’ve stopped punishing myself for not knowing. It’s beautiful that we’re still a group, but we want to help push each other to do our own thing, too. It’s like a new dawn of Little Mix.”

If Instagram is anything to go off fans should expect big things from both Nelson and Little Mix very soon.