Twitter Is Alive With The Sound Of JLS’ Return

The hearts of JLS fans are ready to “beat again” after the band confirmed they are reuniting in 2023. The foursome first shot to fame on ITV’s The X Factor back in 2008, and despite finishing in second place behind winner Alexandra Burke, JLS went on to enjoy a string of chart success with hits including “Everybody In Love,” “One Shot,” “The Club Is Alive,” and more. The band eventually split in 2013, before briefly reuniting in 2021. Now, Marvin Humes, Oritsé Williams, JB Gill, and Aston Merrygold are officially back with the 15-date Everybody Say JLS: The Hits Tour — which will see the chart-toppers perform in cities including Leeds, Cardiff, Glasgow, London, and beyond.

“We couldn't be more excited to announce another UK and Ireland arena tour later this year,” the band said in a statement. “Last time out was totally surreal and we’ve been eagerly awaiting the right time to do it all over again. Playing live and seeing our amazing fans is definitely the best part of being JLS, we can’t wait to see you.”

Naturally, fans of the “She Makes Me Wanna” hitmakers were delighted by the group’s announcement, and many took to social media to celebrate to return of JLS.

“JLS touring has made my year,” one excited fan wrote on Twitter. “Why am I nearly 24 and still hyped up about JLS going on tour,” another user joked. Others were quick to share their dream JLS tour setlist, with one fan asking: “Can we please finally hear ‘Hold Me Down’ and ‘Pieces of My Heart’ live?” Meanwhile, another user commented: “Petition for JLS to sing ‘That’s My Girl on tour.”

