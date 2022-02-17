Alexandra Burke’s Pregnancy Reveal Is As Cute As It Is Cinematic

What could be a more romantic day for a major announcement than Valentine’s Day? Not a relationship reveal, mind: a bigger love still. Princess Diana did it, and Meghan Markle after her. Now, Alexandra Burke has also used the date to reveal her pregnancy via Instagram, sharing a picture of her beau, Darren Randolph, kissing her bump. But who is Darren Randolph and how did he and Alexandra Burke meet?

First things first. Darren Randolph is a professional footballer, and is currently the goalkeeper for West Ham United and the Republic of Ireland national team. Burke, of course, won season five of The X Factor in 2008, and made it to the final of Strictly Come Dancing in 2017. She has worked with Epic Records, RCA Records, Syco Music, and appeared on The Great Celebrity Bake Off in 2021. As to how she and Randolph met, there really is little-to-no information on this. According to the Sun, they were first introduced in April 2021.

Dating rumours surfaced around the time and the pair confirmed their relationship in June 2021, when Randolph shared Instagram photos of their date at ROKA with the caption “London date night.” In a photo of their taxi ride, the couple were cosied up to one another, putting the dating rumours firmly to rest. Burke and her previous boyfriend, Angus McDonald of Rotherham United, split in October 2020.

Since confirming their relationship, Burke and Randolph have made several appearances together, including at the premiere of Dune in September 2021. They received a number of high-profile congratulatory responses to their baby joy, with well wishes from Stacey Dooley, Zoe Sugg, and Oritse Williams, and were pictured smiling with joy mere hours after their big announcement in Soho, London, on Valentine’s Day, per Metro.

While there is little else we know about their relationship, we do know that the couple will be welcoming their first child together in June 2022.