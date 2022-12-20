Before Jo Yoong-Jae arrived on the beach for Netflix’s Single’s Inferno Season 2, he already had an idea of what his fellow cast members’ first impression of him might be. “Many people think I’m an athlete when they first see me, maybe because I have a big build,” he explained in his premiere intro package. Because he thinks “strength is important,” Yoong-Jae regularly does CrossFit and goes hiking, and even had producers laughing when he recalled a post on his college’s online community referring to him as “the shoulders of the business school.”

That’s all given him plenty of confidence. “Even if someone stronger from Season 1 comes on the show, I’m confident I’ll win,” he added. “Honestly, I think I’m quite popular with the opposite gender.”

That’s something that’s tested on the popular Korean reality dating competition series, which follows “hot and young singles” trapped on “Hell Island.” The only way the daters can escape to “Heaven Island” for a night of luxury is by successfully coupling up with a fellow contestant. Those who don’t find a partner are left to fend for themselves in “hell.”

So what qualities should a potential partner possess to catch Yoong-Jae’s eye? “Something important that attracts me to a woman is wisdom,” he said on the show. “I want to meet someone on Single’s Inferno who I can be with for the long run and not just for the summer.”

While you wait to find out if he proves to be successful in finding a love for all seasons, here’s everything else to know about Yoong-Jae.

Yoong-Jae’s Instagram

Yoong-Jae isn’t particularly active on Instagram, and as of publication, his page only included 14 posts dating back to January 2020. That year, he traveled to Egypt, sharing photos from the Temple of Hatshepsut in March. He also shared a photo of a meal he prepared for his sister and brother-in-law, illustrating his love of cooking. That hobby is something he also partakes in outdoors, particularly when he’s camping.

In fact, Yoong-Jae has a YouTube channel devoted to the great outdoors, which could come in handy on Single’s Inferno. As of publication, Yoong-Jae’s most recent upload was on Dec. 7 and showed off his “winter tent.” Some of his other videos also exhibit more of his culinary skills, showing him pairing different alcohols with such dishes as marinated grilled duck, Korean BBQ, and Korean hot pot.

Yoong-Jae’s Job

In August 2022, Yoong-Jae posted a graduation photo from Seoul’s Hanyang University, where, as noted on the Netflix series, he was part of the business school. It’s unclear where Yoong-Jae is currently working, but his first Instagram post from January 2020 was a professional headshot that showed him in a suit. As he noted in the caption, it was a “job pic from 2 yrs ago.”