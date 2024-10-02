From Night 1 of Joan Vassos’ Golden Bachelorette season, Pascal Ibgui proved he’d be a captivating presence. For starters, he was the first limo arrival of the evening, which doesn’t always predict a winner (as @bachelordata notes on Instagram) but does often signal a contestant who has some staying power.

“That was a very sexy accent. And very charming,” Joan said of the Chicago-based salon owner, who originally hails from Paris.

Later, during the Week 2 talent show, Joan was impressed by Pascal’s hair-styling skills on stage. “If he could do that in three minutes, boy... Pascal can do a lot in three minutes,” she said with a smile.

As far as his relationship with the rest of the cast? Well, back at Bachelor Mansion, Pascal likes to sleep naked and paid castmate Gregg Lassen to do his laundry for $100. “I hope I stay long enough to make my money’s worth,” he told the camera.

So... does he stick around? Here are all the clues about whether Joan and Pascal are together after The Golden Bachelorette. Spoilers ahead!

Is It Amour?

The Golden Bachelorette is still in its early days, but Joan and Pascal have already forged quite a comfortable connection with each other.

Disney/Gilles Mingasson

During Week 2, Pascal showed Joan around the guys’ Bachelor Mansion quarters. Holding onto his arm, Joan saw his neatly made bed and closet full of luxury wares. He admitted to being “finicky,” but she didn’t seem to mind.

Sure, the entire scene lasted less than a minute, but in the fast-paced world of Bachelor Nation, small moments like these can be valuable windows into a contestant’s character and personality. After all, wouldn’t you want to see someone’s room before getting engaged?

“I believe in destiny,” Pascal said in a confessional after showing Joan around. “If it’s meant to be, it will be. I’m just not going to force or be not who I am. I’m authentic. This is me. This is what you get.”

There’s A Huge Spoiler About Joan & Pascal

That comment could subtly hint at Pascal’s fate on the show, which Reality Steve has reported. According to the Bachelor Nation blogger and podcaster, Pascal reportedly makes it to Fantasy Suites in Tahiti.

Disney/Gilles Mingasson

It’s at some point during those final days that the contestant — either as Joan’s second- or third-place suitor — reportedly sends himself home. “From everything I’ve heard, Pascal eliminated himself because he wasn’t in love with Joan,” Reality Steve writes.

This rumored ending would track with Pascal’s declaration about not forcing things. But if the 69-year-old father and grandfather really does make it that far before leaving, then expect his departure to have some emotional fallout.