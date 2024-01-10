Jodie Foster is not afraid to embrace the flaws of her characters — even if it makes them the internet’s worst nightmare. The actor admitted that her character on True Detective: Night Country was a total “Karen” while walking the red carpet at the series’ Los Angeles premiere.

As reported by PEOPLE, Foster told reporters that her character Liz Danvers was “awful,” calling her a terrifying nickname. “She is ‘Alaska Karen.’ No two ways about it,” she stated. “She’s an awful, awful character. But you see why.”

The fourth season of the Emmy-winning anthology series premieres on Sunday, Jan. 14. It follows detectives Liz and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis), who have to investigate the sudden disappearance of eight male scientists who were studying in a remote Alaska research center.

In grand True Detective tradition, the partners are completely mismatched in every way possible, but learn to work together for a greater purpose.

Jodie Foster and Kali Reis on True Detective: Night Country HBO Max

Foster went on to explain how there is a purpose behind Liz’s behavior. “You see where that came from and you see what she's struggling against and the turmoil that’s in her and the protectiveness and the love that she has for her partner, her other trooper character,” she said.

Her Co-Star Apparently Agrees

Reis seems to agree with Foster’s analogy that Liz is a “Karen” — and even called her a worse name in a separate interview. “It was really interesting to see how she portrayed [her character] as such an *sshole,” she said to the New York Post, before clarifying, “but in all the right ways.”

“It’s such a button-pusher to Navarro,” she added.

Jodie Foster and Kali Reis attend the Los Angeles premiere of True Detective: Night Country on January 9, 2024. CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

However, Reis’ experience with Foster in real life was the complete opposite of a “Karen,” calling her “awesome” to work with and saying she walked out of filming with a “new friend.” “She’s such an intelligent mind to work next to, and she has such an infectious smile and laugh that makes you feel comfortable,” she said.

Reis, who was a pro-boxer before pivoting to acting, went on to explain the most valuable lessons she learned from the Oscar winner. “I asked, ‘What do they mean when they say this? What does this mean?’ She lights up when she gets to share her knowledge. And that’s something that isn’t common,” she said.

“I’m a perfectionist... and [I learned], don’t take things so seriously. Let’s have fun with it, and let’s create.”