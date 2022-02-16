Sophie Turner has set the internet ablaze with rumours that she is expecting her second child. She stepped out over the weekend in a dress that showed what fans believed to be a baby bump. Whilst nothing has been confirmed, and it's just speculation at the moment, it hasn’t stopped Turner’s Game of Thrones fanbase from celebrating.

The 25-year-old actress and her husband, Jonas Brother Joe Jonas, are already proud parents to a one-year-old daughter, Willa, but fans are convinced that Turner is pregnant once more.

Over the weekend, Turner — who is set to star in The Staircase later this year — was spotted making the most of the sunshine in Los Angeles, with her husband and their daughter. The Brit talent was sporting a brown matching tracksuit set, but removed the jumper at one point to reveal a cotton crop top vest beneath, which has sent fans into a tailspin as they are convinced there was a baby bump present. At one point, Turner was seen holding her hand over her bare stomach as she spent the day with her family, which fuelled speculation further.

“OMG. Sophie Turner is pregnant again. Another Jonas Baby!” one fan speculated, via Twitter. Meanwhile, another user quipped: “Apparently there is speculation whether Sophie Turner is pregnant or not. What if she just had a big burrito for lunch?” There has been no comment from Turner or Jonas on the speculated pregnancy.