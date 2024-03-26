Two months ago, Joey Graziadei’s Bachelor premiere began with an ominous flash forward: the Season 28 lead crying on the beaches of Tulum as a van drove away — presumably with someone he cared a lot about. What role the scene (soundtracked to Billie Eilish’s “When the Party’s Over”) played in Joey’s “unprecedented” season ending was a mystery, the stuff of theories, until the March 25 Bachelor finale brought everything to light. And, well, the sad song was earned!

Going into the three-hour finale, two women were planning potential futures with Joey, Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson. But ultimately, one exited on her own terms. Here’s a recap of why Daisy left The Bachelor, and everything else that happened during the tear-filled final entry.

Meeting Joey’s Family

Both Daisy and Kelsey had successful meetings with Joey’s family. In fact, at this point in the finale, Daisy seemed to gain some momentum — with Joey’s mom saying it would be an “honor” to welcome her into the family, and his sisters expressing concern about Kelsey’s readiness to get engaged.

Something Shifted

However, when it came time for Daisy’s final date with Joey, she sensed a change in their connection. During the daytime portion of their date, they participated in a spiritual ceremony in which they expressed their desires — and Joey’s left something to be, uh, desired.

“My desire is for both of us to find true happiness, whether that’s with each other or just in general,” he said. “I feel so lucky to have gotten to know you, and I know that you deserve nothing but the best.”

Daisy wasn’t thrilled by the implication of his words — later telling the camera that she felt he was trying to prepare her for a breakup. That night, after Daisy told Joey she loved him, he said that was “so good to hear” and meant a lot. However, Joey seemed more focused on the “weight” of his decision rather than a potential future with Daisy.

A Bachelor Twist

While Joey and Kelsey enjoyed their own date — during which Kelsey later said she got “validation” — Daisy was stewing in uncertainty. On the morning of the final rose ceremony, she went to Kelsey’s room (though some crafty Bachelor editing made it look like she was going to Joey’s room) to talk things out.

She asked Kelsey about her date — and, comparing it with her own less-than-ideal outing, deduced that it wasn’t going to be her. The women then drove to the final rose ceremony together, where Daisy got out of the car first so she could say goodbye to Joey.

“I do love you,” she said. “But the thing is… You’re not going to choose me.”

Daisy told Joey she realized he wasn’t her person, and she walked back to the car alone — sharing a hug with Kelsey before leaving the beach. Though Joey needed a minute to collect himself after the bittersweet goodbye, he returned to the beach and got engaged to Kelsey.

