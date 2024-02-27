Joey Graziadei’s Bachelor season is heading into Hometowns, but first, the Season 28 lead had to make some difficult decisions about who he’d bring on that part of the journey. At the beginning of the Feb. 26 episode, Joey felt shaken after Lexi Young’s self-elimination last week. “All six of the women here are unbelievable,” he said. “So this week, I hope for clarity, I hope for confidence, and I hope that I start to fall in love.”

Here’s a recap of everything that happened in the Canadian Rockies town of Jasper, Alberta — and, ultimately, why Jenn Tran and Kelsey Toussant left The Bachelor.

Daisy’s Not In Love... Yet

For the first one-on-one date in Alberta, Joey and Daisy Kent went horseback riding and hot-tubbing. “She was the first real connection I created, and it hasn’t faded,” he said. “It’s been there the entire time, and I feel like I am falling for Daisy.”

Daisy, however, wasn’t exactly on the same page. While she could envision a future with Joey, she was careful with her feelings. “I’m not gonna sit here and be like, ‘I’m in love with you.’ When I’m not.”

She also told him, “I really, really like you. But ... am I there yet? No.”

ABC

Joey said it was “scary” to hear he and Daisy weren’t totally aligned. “It’s not what I want ... that’s a fear of mine, like I need to feel that confidence before I meet her family,” he said.

But then, she explained why she had reservations about Hometowns. Specifically, her family had seen her through very difficult times with her illness and hearing loss, so she wanted to be cautious about introducing them to a potential partner. The heart-to-heart seemed to resonate with Joey, and he ultimately gave her a rose.

Maria Struggled Through The Group Date

The Week 7 group date was a lumberjill-themed obstacle course, where the remaining women had fun chopping tree stumps and throwing axes. Maria Georgas, however, wasn’t super into the festivities — not just because she’d rather “glamp” than camp, but because the competition started to reflect how she was feeling on the inside. It got to the point where she was “sick to [her] stomach” seeing Jenn kiss Joey during an interview.

Maria broached these concerns with Joey after the date, but he tried to assuage her. “You always discredit what we have, what we could have ... you’re doing it right now.”

Still, Maria said she wasn’t sure if she could continue on the show. She stepped away and collected herself, but the uncertainty still left Joey startled. “It seemed like you were just about to walk out,” he said. “If you felt the way that I felt, there would be no way you would be doing that. That makes me want to hold back from letting the feelings that I’m truthfully feeling start to develop, too.”

ABC

Joey also heard from the other women about the prospect of Hometowns. Rachel Nance was confident about the potential relationship milestone. Jenn, for her part, was worried that he would likely feel “most comfortable with” the other women’s families, citing her Vietnamese and American background.

Joey talked to Kelsey T., too, who shared that her dad didn’t know she was on The Bachelor. (During last week’s one-on-one, she explained that religion caused a major rift between them.) “What he thinks is best and what I think is best is just too different,” she said.

Needing more time to think, he didn’t give out a rose during the group date.

Joey & Kelsey A. Made A Splash

During Joey and Kelsey Anderson’s one-on-one date, the pair fortified their connection by exploring Jasper and taking part in a polar plunge.

ABC

Later at dinner, Kelsey opened up about getting closer to her dad after her mom’s passing. They also talked about Joey’s dad, and his thoughts about his son being on The Bachelor. She shared that her biggest fear was Joey not being 100% about their connection, or being between two women at the end of the season. It would be “devastating,” she explained, but he assured her that he wouldn’t get down on one knee unless he were certain.

Their one-on-one dinner led to the “best conversation we’ve ever had,” Joey said in a confessional. After the date, it seemed that Kelsey could very well be the front-runner for Joey’s final rose.

A Rose Ceremony Twist

While several of the women hoped for a chance to talk with Joey once more before the pre-Hometowns rose ceremony, he canceled the evening’s cocktail party. This left Jenn, Kelsey T., Maria, and Rachel — the four women without a rose — shaken. “My biggest fear is I don’t get a rose, and I don’t even have the answers of why,” Kelsey explained in a confessional.

Sadly, that fear was confirmed. Though Joey did pull Maria aside before handing out his roses — giving her a chance to explain that her “insecurities got the best of [her]” after the group date — he didn’t chat with anyone else, and ultimately Jenn and Kelsey were eliminated.

Joey told Kelsey he appreciated her before she rode away, seemingly speechless on the car ride home. Jenn, for her part, was similarly baffled. “I know we would have been amazing together,” she said in her own exit interview. “I know that we would have been so happy.”