During Joey Graziadei and Daisy Kent’s Bachelor one-on-one in Jasper, Alberta, the pair discussed the looming prospect of Hometowns — leading to a hilariously self-aware franchise moment. “Something about, like, the energy, it makes me ... excited,” Daisy, a Minnesota native, said of the Canadian stop on their Bachelor journey.

“About the possibility of going home?” Joey asked.

“Yeah, about the possibility of going home,” Daisy replied. “Well, I guess either way, I’m going home. But hopefully it’s with you.”

Fortunately, Joey did choose Daisy as one of the four women whose families he’d be meeting during his Bachelor Hometowns, airing on March 4. But that isn’t to say it will be a seamless visit. During their Jasper date, she explained why she couldn’t say she was falling in love with Joey, and in a way, her family had something to do with it.

“They were the people that were stepping in and picking me up ... and I just know that they’re gonna have some, like, big questions for you,” she told Joey, referencing her family’s support through experience with Meniere’s disease, Lyme disease, and hearing loss.

Daisy’s family will want to make sure that Joey can be there for her in sickness and in health. She also said in the Hometowns promo that she’ll need her family’s help to “figure out exactly what [she’s] feeling” in terms of her relationship — so it’s clear that this could be a make-or-break visit.

Disney/John Fleenor

So, who will Joey be meeting? Here’s everything to know about Daisy’s family ahead of her Bachelor Hometown date.

Daisy’s Parents Set The Standard

In her Bachelor bio, Daisy credited her parents' 30-plus years of marriage as the “blueprint for the kind of love she wants for herself.” Her mom and dad, Julie and Brandon, recently celebrated another anniversary.

She’s the middle child of four siblings, per Patriot News Minnesota — and her dad told the paper that her brother, Milan, was especially important to Daisy finding purpose through her hearing loss. “He knew it was more than the disease,” he said. “It was an objective and a goal where she could use her experience to help others. He put a fire under her.”

In addition to setting an example for their daughter, it seems Julie and Brandon were subtly guiding Daisy toward The Bachelor for her whole life. That may be a stretch, but she did recently share baby pictures where she was holding a bouquet of roses. “Like, no way these are real,” Daisy joked on TikTok.

Her Christmas Tree Childhood

Daisy made an unforgettable entrance on a Christmas tree truck during Night 1 on The Bachelor, and to this day, her local Minnesota community is cheering her on. B&J Evergreen Tree Farm in Clear Lake regularly celebrates Daisy’s dates on social media.

“It’s cool and all that she grew up on our tree farm,” they penned on Facebook. “What is truly inspiring and educating though is how she openly shares her journey of hearing loss and how she lives with it on a daily basis.”