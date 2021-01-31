John Krasinski Really Wants You To Know He’s Not Jim From The Office

Everyone wants Jim Halpert and Pam Beesly from The Office to be together, even the cast of Saturday Night Live. Sadly for fans, John Krasinski's SNL monologue made it clear that he's not Jim in real life. But despite him really wanting you to know that, he still gave fans what they want by kissing Pam — or in this case, Pete Davidson, who filled in for Jenna Fischer.

During his SNL hosting debut, Krasinski was simply telling viewers how excited he was to host the iconic show before he was interrupted by Alex Moffat, who yelled "Hi, Jim" from the audience, confusing him for his Office character. Fellow cast members Ego Nwodim and Kenan Thompson soon joined in, asking Krasinski to "kiss Pam" (who was absent) and stop working out for his current role on Jack Ryan because Jim has always been "soft."

After Krasinski grew frustrated by the requests, Davidson stepped on stage to explain that the SNL cast has grown particularly attached to Jim and Pam because they've spent the past year stuck inside watching The Office. Rather than clear up the confusion, he convinced Krasinski to just give them some hope and planted a big one on him, resulting in one of the most unexpected moments of 2021.

Of course, the monologue wasn't the only part of the show that contained references to The Office. During a pre-recorded parody of TV stars singing the theme songs of their own shows, Krasinski sang a "long lost" version of The Office's famous theme song. It may have only been about the show's setting of Scranton, but it was undeniably catchy.

Krasinski was originally set to make his SNL debut in March 2020. However, his episode was the first to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, when most film and TV productions were forced to shut down. But even if his hosting stint went on as scheduled, he likely still would've had trouble escaping The Office's shadow.