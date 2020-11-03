John Legend & Chrissy Teigen's Kids Will Be *Very* Involved In Their Government

Luna and Miles may be young, but they're already learning the importance of voting in the presidential election. Last night, Nov. 2, John Legend took the stage at a drive-in campaign rally in Philadelphia and sang "Wake Up Everybody" by Philadelphia's own Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes. Following the performance, the singer invited his family to join him on stage, where he spoke briefly about voting for Joe Biden and the importance of getting kids involved in their government at an early age.

"I want you guys to see my wife is here, and my daughter Luna's here, and my son Miles is here," Legend said after thanking everyone for coming out in the cold to show their support. "We're teaching our young people early that they've got to participate in their democracy." The "All of Me" crooner went on to explain that there's a lot at stake in this election. "We're here to save democracy," he said. "All of us are here together to save democracy."

The singer continued with a track called "Never Break" from his latest album Bigger Love, which he wrote for Teigen and performed at the Billboard Music Awards last month. That same week, the Cravings cookbook author announced the loss of her pregnancy on Instagram. "I wrote this song as a tribute to our relationship and the fact that love could get us through all kinds of tough times," Legend said. And since the United States is currently weathering some tough times of its own, he thought it could offer voters some peace as they head to the polls.

Legend went on to share why he's confident that Biden is the right person for the job. "We know that Joe Biden personally has experienced so much tragedy," Legend said, adding that he's both a resilient and empathetic leader. "He understands what it is like to feel serious pain, and he's able to lead this country out of a serious dark time in our history."

On a personal level, Legend can relate to the Democratic candidate, who lost his son Beau in 2015 after a recurrence of brain cancer. In an emotional essay Teigen shared on Medium last week, she opened up about the pain the couple has been dealing with in recent months following the loss of their son Jack. "After a couple nights at the hospital, my doctor told me exactly what I knew was coming — it was time to say goodbye," she wrote. "He just wouldn't survive this, and if it went on any longer, I might not either."

The model closed out her essay by thanking those who reached out and sharing the ways in which her family will continue to honor their son. "Jack will always be loved, explained to our kids as existing in the wind and trees and the butterflies they see," she wrote. "Thank you so much to every single person who has had us in their thoughts or gone as far as to send us your love and stories. We are so incredibly lucky."