Everything To Know About The Musical Joker Sequel – & Lady Gaga’s Role

When the DC Comics film Joker came out in 2019, it bagged its lead actor Joaquin Phoenix an Oscar for best actor — and since then, fans of Batman’s biggest adversary have been eagerly waiting on a follow-up. Once again directed by Todd Phillips and co-written with Scott Silver, The Hollywood Reporter claims that the forthcoming sequel, officially titled Joker: Folie à deux, will offer up a bit of a curveball. In what sounds like a striking departure from the bleak nihilism of the original Joker origin story, pop sensation-turned-Hollywood starlet Lady Gaga has now signed on for the sequel.

The singer shared the announcement on social media, with a post that featured a Parisian-inspired video of Phoenix’s Joker silhouette and a Gaga-shaped figure coming together. Lady Gaga narrowly missed out on an Oscar for her leading role in A Star is Born — incidentally produced by Joker: Folie à deux filmmaker Phillips — and reports suggest that she may star as the Joker’s sidekick Harley Quinn. Although, the exact details of her role are yet to be confirmed.

As DC Comics fans well know, the character of Quinn is a former psychiatrist who falls in love with the Joker while he’s staying at Gotham City’s Arkham Asylum, she soon transforms into his evil accomplice — and also features in the Suicide Squad and Bird of Prey films, where she’s played by Margot Robbie, as a sympathetic anti-hero figure who has broken free of the Joker’s clutches.

So, aside from Gaga’s confirmed Joker 2 casting, what else do we know?

Who’s in the cast of Joker: Folie à Deux?

Lady Gaga will star in the sequel opposite Joaquin Phoenix, who will reprise his Oscar-winning role as Arthur Fleck, aka the Joker. As for the rest of the Joker: Folie à Deux cast, the full details are yet to be announced — and will likely be confirmed as the film’s release date draws closer.

When is Joker: Folie à Deux’s release date?

In the social media teaser shared by Gaga on August 4, it is confirmed that Joker: Folie à Deux will be released in cinemas on Oct. 4, 2024.

What else do we know?

Exact details surrounding the plot of the much-anticipated release are being kept tightly under wraps. Although, Joker director Todd Phillips, who is returning to helm the sequel, has reportedly conceptualised Folie à Deux as a musical. Although this hasn’t been confirmed, the movie’s social media teaser, which uses the instrumental of jazz classic “Cheek to Cheek,” backs up these reports.