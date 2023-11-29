Just a few months after his surprise wedding, Jon Hamm is telling all. During a Nov. 28 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 52-year-old actor opened up about his wedding to wife Anna Osceola, explaining how “perfect” it was.

“It only took me half a century, but I figured I might as well get it right,” he joked.

Hamm got married to his former Mad Men co-star on June 24 in a very intimate ceremony with only close family and friends in tow, including celebrity guests like Paul Rudd, Tina Fey, and Billy Crudup.

“We did it this summer in beautiful Big Sur,” he explained. “It was a perfect day. It was very sparsely attended, by our decision; it was small. And man, it was great.”

Their Special Wedding Venue

Making their big day all the more special, Hamm and Osceola tied the knot at Big Sur’s Anderson Canyon, the same place where the Mad Men series finale was filmed and a nod to how the couple first met, which Hamm described as a “full-circle moment” to Kimmel.

“It came all the way around,” he said.

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola at the GQ Men of the Year Party on November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Kimmel immediately asked if they got a good deal. “I don’t know why, but the first thing I wonder when I hear a story like that is did they give a discount?” he joked. But it turns out that the couple actually did receive one.

“Yes,” Hamm replied, laughing. “It was great. It had changed hands since the time [of the show's finale] — this was about nine years ago. But it’s still a beautiful piece of property, right on the Pacific Ocean.”

Married Life

The pair got engaged in February 2023 after a year of publicly dating, though they were linked as far back as 2020 when they were spotted together at a Santa Barbara beach.

Three years later, Hamm is proud to call Osceola his wife, explaining on the Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast that his perspective on marriage had changed after previously swearing it off.

“It gives you and your partner a sense of stability and comfort and an identifying capacity that is better, deeper, richer than ‘it’s my girlfriend’ or ‘my boyfriend’ or what have you,” he said.

Jon Hamm attends FX's Fargo Year 5 Premiere on November 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Their First Thanksgiving

Hamm gave more insight into married life, telling Kimmel about their first Thanksgiving as husband and wife. “Here is why I love my wife, too,” he said, explaining how they were prepping two large turkeys for 15 people (no easy task), and Osceola’s sense of humor came out.

“We got the turkeys and I’m pulling them out of the thing and I’m wrestling them into the brine and she goes, ‘I don’t think we have enough turkey,’” apparently joking that the “36 pounds of turkey” wouldn’t suffice.

“We had leftovers, we had sandwiches, we had soup, it was great,” Hamm said of his favorite holiday.