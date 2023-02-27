Jon Hamm is off the market. The Mad Men actor is engaged to his Confess, Fletch co-star Anna Osceola, after two years of dating, according to a PEOPLE report on Feb. 27. Hamm and Osceola met in 2015 on the set of Mad Men while filming the AMC series’ final season. At the time, Hamm had called it quits in September 2015 with Jennifer Westfeldt after 18 years together.

Meanwhile, Massachusetts native Osceola appeared on NCIS and In Plain Sight, slowly adding television roles to her resume. Reports of them dating surfaced in 2017, but they escalated when the couple was photographed out and about in 2020. Both actors are off social media and notoriously private, but they’ve made several red-carpet appearances together throughout their relationship.

Here’s what we know about their relationship, from meeting to their engagement.

2015: Meeting On Mad Men

Jon Hamm in 2015. Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Osceola had a minor role in “Person To Person,” one of the series’ final episodes as a receptionist named Clementine at a retreat Hamm’s Don Draper checks into. Hamm and Westfeldt also broke up the same year after dating since 1997. They announced their breakup in a joint statement, promising they would “continue to be supportive of each other in every way possible moving forward.”

2020: Rumors Of A Relationship

The actors were rumored to be dating in 2020 when they were photographed together at a beach in Santa Barbara, Calif. A source told PEOPLE at the time that “they looked very happy together. They definitely seem to be dating.” Though they had been spotted together before in 2017, this outing appeared to ignite further speculation of a relationship.

March 2022: Red Carpet Debut

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola in 2022. Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Hamm and Osceola made things official with their red carpet debut at the 2022 Academy Awards, attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. They also stopped by the Mercedes-Benz’s Academy Awards afterparty that night, per Page Six.

September 2022: Hamm Opens Up About Marriage

Hamm and Osceola kept their relationship private, and only in September 2022 did Hamm open up about it. “This is all part of what I’m saying. This is another place in my life that I feel very settled and comfortable. I’m in a relationship right now and it’s comfortable,” He said during an appearance,” he told Howard Stern. He also said he was feeling more open to “the possibility of things like being married, having kids, defining a new version of happiness, life, wellness.”

“It sounds hokey and whatever, but it’s real and for one of a better word, it’s what I’m working for,” Hamm added. “What else is there other than that?”

September 2022: Confess, Fletch Premieres

Robin L Marshall/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hamm and Osceola reunited onscreen in 2022 when Confess, Fletch premiered. The movie, which was shot in 2021, served as a mini Mad Men reunion, as John Slattery (Roger Sterling) also appeared in the film.

February 2023: They’re Engaged

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola in May 2022. Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images

PEOPLE reported on Feb. 27 that Hamm and Osceola are engaged. Hamm and Osceola have yet to comment publicly on the engagement.