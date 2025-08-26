Jonathan Bailey & Scarlett Johansson Upped The Ante On Their PDA

First it was red-carpet kisses, and now it’s playful neck bites. Jonathan Bailey and Scarlett Johansson have dialed up their platonic PDA for a good cause. The Jurassic World Rebirth co-stars recently posed for a photo in which Bailey pretends to bite Johansson’s neck to call attention to his LGBTQ+ charity, The Shameless Fund.

More PDA

In the photo, Johansson tilts her head back and looks into the camera, exposing her neck to Bailey, who goes in for the bite. He shared the snap on his own Instagram account on Aug. 25 as well as The Shameless Fund’s. The caption simply read, “SCARLETT // @theshamelessfund.”

The comments section quickly showed that fans were enjoying this latest display of affection from the two friends and colleagues. “Best non couple ever,” one wrote, while another added, “a lavender marriage i would support.”

Yet another fan added a GIF of Johansson’s husband, Colin Jost, reacting with amusement. Someone else suggested he shouldn’t be left out, writing, “Well now you have to bite Colin Jost on the neck as well. To be fair.”

The buzz should help The Shameless Fund, which raises money for LGBTQ+ nonprofits. One of the charity’s goals is “to forge a world where every LGBTQ+ person can live authentically, love freely and thrive without the burdens of discrimination, oppression or shame.”

Jonathan & Scarlett’s Kisses

Bailey and Johansson first caught the internet’s attention with their affectionate displays while promoting their latest movie, Jurassic World Rebirth, in June. The two exchanged kisses on the lips on red carpets in London and New York, which seemed to confuse some people because Bailey is openly gay and Johansson is married. The Thunderbolts* actor addressed it on Today that month, joking about their kisses “in every country” before explaining, “He’s a lovable guy, what can I say? … I don’t know. We’re friendly people.” She also added that she has “a lot of love to give.”

Bailey offered his explanation, too, telling Entertainment Tonight in July, “I believe in being able to show the love in all different ways, and if you can’t kiss your friend, life’s too short not to.”

Johansson and Bailey at the New York premiere of Jurassic World Rebirth Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When Jost was asked about his wife’s PDA with Bailey during an ET interview in July, he was unfazed. “People really blow it out of proportion when someone, like, kisses their friend hello,” he said. “That’s pretty nuts.” The SNL star shared that he and Bailey had joked about all the fuss, adding, “Jonathan and I were like, ‘I guess we have to kiss now? Is that what happens? Close the loop.’”